Horizon Shortlisted As Best Trading System In Technical Analyst Awards

Horizon Software (Horizon), the world’s leading provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology, announced today that it has been shortlisted in the Best Trading System category in The Technical Analyst Awards 2018. With its buy-and-build approach, Horizon provides clients with a unique level of integration, allowing them to improve efficiency and expand their businesses.
The Technical Analyst Awards, now in their 10th year, are the only awards dedicated to technical analysis research and trading software for the institutional market. The awards are highly esteemed within the financial industry, with a multitude of international banks, research houses and software companies participating. The panel consists of independent judges, all experts in their respective fields.
Sylvain Thieullent, CEO, said: “The Technical Analyst Awards are important in our sector and it is good news to be shortlisted for the Best Trading System. We are committed to providing clients with the best tools to create a competitive advantage and this nomination reinforces the quality of the product we offer. It is great to be recognised not only by our clients but also by such a knowledgeable peer group in our industry.”
Horizon has been empowering capital market players for over two decades by building powerful algorithmic technology into its electronic trading platform and offering trading opportunities across more than 70 exchanges worldwide. Horizon enables clients to quickly create, test and implement automated trading strategies in real-time, in line with its 'Trade Your Way' philosophy. Its platform can be easily integrated with rich APIs and allows proprietary strategies to be built while keeping traders’ code confidential.
Horizon focuses on all trading businesses related to listed markets, including delta-one, structured products and options market making and trading for multiple business entities (proprietary firms/market making/agency trading). Its system covers multiple asset classes including Options, Futures, ETFs, CFDs, Warrants, Fixed Income, Commodities and Equities.
The winners of the awards will be announced on May 24th.