Gtreasury And Visual Risk Join Forces To Create The Most Comprehensive Treasury Management System In The Market

- The combined platform empowers Treasurers to be more strategic and effective in managing liquidity and risk for the enterprise
GTreasury, a leading provider of Treasury Management Systems (TMS), today announced they have acquired and will merge with Visual Risk, an Australian-based risk management and compliance software solution for global treasury departments. Combining GTreasury’s industry-leading cash management software with Visual Risk’s state-of-the-art risk analytics and hedge accounting software will create the most comprehensive and robust Treasury and Risk Management Software (TRMS) in the market.
“We are excited about the value the integrated solution will bring to treasury departments around the world. As the treasury function becomes more complex and strategic, Treasury departments require comprehensive tools to provide analysis, visualization and reporting that address cash, risk management and compliance,” said Orazio Pater, CEO of GTreasury. “, “After the investment from Mainsail Partners in 2017, we are delivering on our strategy to invest in product innovation and global expansion. We believe the breadth and depth of the combined offering will create a solution for the digital treasurer, transforming the treasury function from operational to strategic.” added Pater.
Visual Risk’s TRMS platform enables treasury personnel to unlock insights into their exposure to a myriad of risk factors, including interest rates, commodity pricing and foreign exchange. The company’s product suite enables corporations and financial institutions to visualize, analyze, and make strategic decisions regarding the market risks associated with their businesses. GTreasury’s software suite includes its industry-leading Cash Management and Payments solutions which provide essential insights, automation, and tools to help large enterprises manage global liquidity. Combined, the companies will provide treasury departments with the most comprehensive solution available for managing global liquidity and financial risk.
“As globalization impacts more businesses each year, managing interest rate exposure, FX risk, and global cash visibility are increasingly critical priorities for treasury departments of all sizes,” said Paul Nailand, Visual Risk co-founder. “By providing a complete solution, we are empowering Treasurers to spend more time on the strategic aspects of treasury management to increase enterprise value.”
“Our number one priority is that Visual Risk and GTreasury customers continue to benefit from the best-in-class risk analytics and cash management software, ultimately in one seamless solution.” added Richard Hughes, Visual Risk’s other co-founder. “We have been working closely together since we announced a partnership last year and are focused on delivering an integrated product to the market very soon. In the interim we are committed to continue delivering the quality products and services our respective cusomers have come to expect.”
Pater will be the CEO of the combined entity, whilst Nailand will remain Managing Director of Visual Risk. Hughes will be a Senior Advisor working on strategic initiatives globally. In addition to the offices in Chicago, London, Sydney and Manila, the company will further expand its presence in Europe, where both GTreasury and Visual Risk have a customer base. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.