Gaurang Desai Is Stepping Down As CEO Of The DGCX

Gaurang Desai is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) effective 18th February to pursue the next chapter of his career.
Starting as Head of Operations in 2005, Gaurang was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2008 and assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer in 2015.
During his 12 years tenure at DGCX, Gaurang was responsible for introducing several technology and product innovations which saw the Exchange deliver a record 17.4 million contracts with an underlying value of over US$ 400 billion in 2017. We take this opportunity to thank Gaurang for his contributions and wish him every success as he transitions into the next phase of his career.
Formerly at Nasdaq, Les Male will assume the role as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Les brings with him over 25 years of international and diversified experience in the Exchange and Clearing Commodities trading sector.