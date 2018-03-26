Foreign Exchange Professionals Association Announces Board Members, Working Groups

The Foreign Exchange Professionals Association (FXPA) voted in a slate of new Board members at its annual meeting on March 6, and re-elected Chip Lowry, Senior Managing Director at State Street Global Markets, as Chairman, and Sean Tully, Senior Managing Director at CME Group, as Treasurer.
Members new to the Board include Lisa Shemie, Chief Legal Officer, Cboe FX and Cboe SEF; Jill Sigelbaum, head of FXall, Thomson Reuters; and Christopher Matsko, Head of FX Trading Services, Portware. Members re-elected to the Board include: Jason Vitale, COO FX & Head of Client Execution, BNY Mellon Global Markets; Jonathon O’Donnell, Investment Manager, CalPERS; Tahreem Kampton, Senior Director, Microsoft; Tod Van Name, Global Head of FX Electronic Trading, Bloomberg; Stephen Komon, Senior Portfolio Manager, Colorado PERA; KC Lam, Head of FX and Rates, Singapore Exchange (SGX); and Chip Lowry, Senior Managing Director, State Street Global Markets.
The new appointments join existing Board members Jessica Sohl, President, HC Technologies; David Goone, Chief Strategy Officer, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE); Edgar Ramon, Global Head of FX, INTL FCStone; and Joseph Molluso, CFO, Virtu Financial.
During the annual meeting, FXPA’s new Chair of the Policy Committee, Cboe’s Shemie, outlined five working groups that FXPA is forming focused around: the FX Global Code; Cryptocurrencies; MiFID II and Cross-Border Regulation; SEF Trading; and Clearing and Margin.
“We will be focusing our collective energy on solving issues that are critical for our members, and on the smooth functioning of the FX market more broadly,” says Shemie. “The role of the Policy Committee is to create an effective forum for discussion, education and advocacy and to have a meaningful role in the continued development of global currency trading market structure. We are very excited to get to work.”
Launched in September 2014, FXPA is a Washington, DC-based organization that represents the collective interests of a full array of professional foreign exchange industry participants. The group was developed to engage key regulators, policymakers, the news media and general public through education, research and advocacy, with the goal of advancing a sound, liquid, transparent, and competitive global currency market.