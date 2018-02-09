First IPO Of The Year: Family-Owned Dermapharm Listed Today On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Pharmaceutical Company Now In Prime Standard - First Price €28.00

Dermapharm Holding SE (ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) opened the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 2018 IPO season today. Shares in the pharmaceutical company based in Grünwald near Munich opened at €28.00, following an issue price of €28.00. Total issue volume stood at 377 million. With the Prime Standard, family-owned Dermapharm has selected the segment with the highest transparency requirements.
The issue's lead managers and also Designated Sponsors for Xetra trading are Berenberg and ODDO BHF. ODDO Seydler Bank serves as the specialist on the Börse Frankfurt venue.
According to company sources, Dermapharm is a leading manufacturer of patent-free branded pharmaceuticals for selected markets in Germany. Founded in 1991, the company has its main manufacturing facility in Brehna near Leipzig. Its integrated business model comprises in-house development, in-house production and distribution of pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products for specifically targeted markets via a medical and pharmaceutical sales force. Dermapharm holds approximately 900 marketing authorisations for more than 200 active pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition to Germany, the company's core markets also include Austria and Switzerland; it is planning to further expand its international presence. Dermapharm's business model also includes a parallel import business, which operates under the “axicorp” brand.