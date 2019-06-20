Final Settlement Prices For MOEX's March Precious Metals Futures

On 21 March 2019, the final settlement prices for the MOEX’s March futures contracts on precious metals were determined as follows:
|Contract
|Settlement price
|GOLD-6.19
|1 381,7 USD
|SILV-6.19
|15.33 USD
|PLD-6.19
|1524 USD
|PLT-6.19
|815 USD
