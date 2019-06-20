 Skip to main Content
Final Settlement Prices For MOEX's March Precious Metals Futures

Date 20/06/2019

On 21 March 2019, the final settlement prices for the MOEX’s March futures contracts on precious metals were determined as follows:

  Contract Settlement price
GOLD-6.19 1 381,7 USD
SILV-6.19  15.33 USD
PLD-6.19 1524 USD
PLT-6.19  815 USD

 