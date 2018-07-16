FESE Publishes The European Exchange Report 2017

The FESE European Exchange Report is the only direct source of integrated information on Europe’s exchange industry.
The Report includes a one-page statement on each member exchange operating regulated market(s) in Europe and outlines:
1. Company information – Contacts information, company details, services, employees, etc.
2. Trading figures – Comparable securities trading statistics across Europe in line with the FESE Statistics methodology as published on the FESE website.
3. Financial figures – Detailed information on revenues, costs and net income including analysis of services offered allowing for easy and transparent comparison of key financial data.
The report is downloadable here.