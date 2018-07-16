 Skip to main Content
FESE Publishes The European Exchange Report 2017

Date 16/07/2018

The FESE European Exchange Report is the only direct source of integrated information on Europe’s exchange industry.

The Report includes a one-page statement on each member exchange operating regulated market(s) in Europe and outlines:

1. Company information – Contacts information, company details, services, employees, etc.

2. Trading figures – Comparable securities trading statistics across Europe in line with the FESE Statistics methodology as published on the FESE website.

3. Financial figures – Detailed information on revenues, costs and net income including analysis of services offered allowing for easy and transparent comparison of key financial data.

The report is downloadable here. 

 