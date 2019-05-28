Exablaze Names Former Deutsche Bank MD Tak Sugahara As Global Head Of Sales

Tak Sugahara, having left Deutsche Bank, has joined Exablaze as Managing Director, Head of Global Sales. Sugahara will be based in New York and comes at a time of major global expansion for the company. The leading global provider of ultra-low latency network devices is also announcing a new Manhattan office in Midtown, to complement its Sydney, London and Shanghai presences, along with a raft of new hires in London and New York.
Sugahara joins from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., where he was managing director, Global Head of Quant Services and Americas Head of Electronic Trading. With 33 years’ experience in the finance industry, he has built and managed businesses globally across low latency electronic trading, prime brokerage, and securities borrowing and lending, in firms that included Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley. Sugahara will assume core responsibilities for the company’s sales strategy and ongoing global expansion, with all sales and marketing reporting to him. At the same time Sugahara will join the Executive Management Team.
Independently acknowledged as the provider of the world’s fastest network devices, there has certainly been no latency in the company’s growth. Exablaze’s global expansion comprises several other key additions to its global sales teams, with London-based James Beeken, as Sales & Business Development Manager for EMEA, and David Whitney, based in New York City and taking on the same role but with responsibility for the North American region.
The announcement of Sugahara’s hire represents an exciting period of development for the company and further signals both Exablaze’s reputation for leading innovation and commitment to keeping its clients ahead of the competition.
Greg Robinson, Exablaze Chairman, commented on the news: “To have someone with such expertise and renown joining the team is fantastic news and will undoubtedly enhance and refine the quality of the work we do. It is significant to have an individual of such a high calibre and experience join the company and I believe it is part of a step-change as Exablaze moves into a new and exciting growth phase.”
Sugahara said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Exablaze team and excited to contribute to the development of our sales efforts. A significant factor in my decision to join is the company’s innovative culture and its constant drive to push technological boundaries and deliver unrivalled solutions to its clients.”
Robinson added: “I never tire of telling people about our incredibly talented engineers or how they strive to constantly improve our offering. Our immediate focus is to continue Exablaze’s global expansion, further bolstering our presence in Europe, North America and Asia, and looking at new regional offices.”