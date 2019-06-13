ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The Global ETF And ETP Industry Decreased To 5.32 Trillion US Dollars At The End Of May 2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed Globally saw net outflows of US$4.05 billion in May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$141.04 billion. Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry have decreased by 4.6%, from US$5.57 trillion at the end of April, to US$5.32 trillion, according to ETFGI's May 2019 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
• Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry declined to US$5.32 Tn.
• Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry decreased by 4.6% in May.
• During May 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed Globally saw$4.05 Bn in net outflows.
• 1st month of net outflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally since January 2014.
“Markets appear to have returned to the uncertainty of 2018, after the US/China Trade war escalated further. In addition to that, Mr. Trump threatened higher tariffs on Mexican goods. The S&P 500 finished May down 6.4%, bringing year-to-date returns to 9.7%.” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI.
At the end of May 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,797 ETFs/ETPs, from 415 providers listed on 71 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net outflows of $4.05 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry decreased by 4.6% from $5.57 Tn at the end of April, to $5.32 Tn in May 2019.
Growth in Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of May 2019
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net outflows of $18.92 Bn in May, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $52.14 Bn, substantially less than the $116.54 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of May 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net inflows of $10.76 Bn in May, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $79.39 Bn, considerably greater than the $33.62 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of May 2018.
Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $21.79 Bn in May, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $5.54 Bn alone.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets May 2019: Global
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
|
IVV US
|
167759.39
|
5,538.60
|
2,288.52
|
TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund
|
1306 JP
|
80480.04
|
6,781.86
|
1,778.40
|
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund
|
XIU CN
|
7482.03
|
278.37
|
1,687.28
|
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
|
BND US
|
40186.14
|
2,332.52
|
1,600.95
|
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
AGG US
|
62197.92
|
2,918.43
|
1,287.96
|
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
|
IEFA US
|
62280.51
|
6,055.98
|
1,215.49
|
iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF
|
USMV US
|
26500.44
|
4,895.61
|
1,152.55
|
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
|
SHY US
|
20859.54
|
(283.10)
|
1,122.40
|
NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Leveraged Index ETF
|
1570 JP
|
3373.01
|
(2,525.86)
|
1,016.70
|
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
|
XLK US
|
19916.90
|
(39.02)
|
1,016.04
|
Daiwa ETF TOPIX
|
1305 JP
|
38491.19
|
3,125.04
|
928.82
|
Invesco MSCI Saudi Arabia UCITS ETF
|
MSAU LN
|
1534.06
|
1,431.41
|
909.90
|
Listed Index Fund TOPIX
|
1308 JP
|
36337.37
|
3,471.75
|
873.84
|
iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped UCITS ETF - Acc
|
IKSA LN
|
783.71
|
790.53
|
785.50
|
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
|
BIL US
|
8473.46
|
(209.99)
|
723.31
|
iShares US Treasury Bond ETF
|
GOVT US
|
10820.99
|
3,567.41
|
691.46
|
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
VCIT US
|
24308.31
|
4,900.78
|
687.51
|
UBS ETF-MSCI Japan UCITS ETF (JPY) - Acc
|
JPNA SW
|
1612.66
|
1,315.87
|
687.47
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
VTI US
|
107522.90
|
4,209.86
|
674.07
|
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
|
ITOT US
|
19343.23
|
2,618.07
|
661.93
The top 10 ETP's by net new assets collectively gathered $1.22 Bn in March. NEXT NOTES S&P500 Dividend Aristocrats Net Return ETN (2044 JP) gathered $302 Mn.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets May 2019: Global
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Assets
|
NNA
|
NNA
|
NEXT NOTES S&P500 Dividend Aristocrats Net Return ETN
|
2044 JP
|
301.55
|
266.30
|
266.30
|
NEXT NOTES Nikkei TOCOM Leveraged Crude Oil ETN
|
2038 JP
|
249.55
|
246.31
|
246.31
|
Invesco Gold ETC
|
SGLD LN
|
5703.11
|
714.46
|
191.52
|
Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC
|
XGLD LN
|
732.33
|
(27.42)
|
87.63
|
NEXT NOTES Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Index ETN
|
2042 JP
|
108.06
|
85.54
|
85.54
|
Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC
|
XAD1 GY
|
1830.96
|
(2.98)
|
83.61
|
VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN
|
UWT US
|
275.24
|
(356.21)
|
77.64
|
Amundi Physical Metals PLC
|
GOLD FP
|
71.81
|
70.69
|
70.69
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC
|
SGLN LN
|
4256.20
|
(148.85)
|
59.47
|
Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028
|
FRLG US
|
772.26
|
299.34
|
55.85
Investors have tended to invest in fixed income/leveraged ETFs in May.