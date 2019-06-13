 Skip to main Content
ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The Global ETF And ETP Industry Decreased To 5.32 Trillion US Dollars At The End Of May 2019

Date 13/06/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed Globally saw net outflows of US$4.05 billion in May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$141.04 billion. Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry have decreased by 4.6%, from US$5.57 trillion at the end of April, to US$5.32 trillion, according to ETFGI's May 2019 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

• Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry declined to US$5.32 Tn.
• Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry decreased by 4.6% in May.
• During May 2019, ETFs/ETPs listed Globally saw$4.05 Bn in net outflows.
• 1st month of net outflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally since January 2014. 

“Markets appear to have returned to the uncertainty of 2018, after the US/China Trade war escalated further. In addition to that, Mr. Trump threatened higher tariffs on Mexican goods. The S&P 500 finished May down 6.4%, bringing year-to-date returns to 9.7%.” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI. 

 

At the end of May 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,797 ETFs/ETPs, from 415 providers listed on 71 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net outflows of $4.05 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry decreased by 4.6% from $5.57 Tn at the end of April, to $5.32 Tn in May 2019.

 

 

Growth in Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of May 2019

 

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net outflows of $18.92 Bn in May, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $52.14 Bn, substantially less than the $116.54 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of May 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net inflows of $10.76 Bn in May, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $79.39 Bn, considerably greater than the $33.62 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of May 2018.

 

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $21.79 Bn in May, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $5.54 Bn alone.

 

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets May 2019: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 May-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 May-19

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

IVV US

167759.39

5,538.60

2,288.52

TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund

1306 JP

80480.04

6,781.86

1,778.40

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund

XIU CN

7482.03

278.37

1,687.28

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

BND US

40186.14

2,332.52

1,600.95

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

62197.92

2,918.43

1,287.96

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

IEFA US

62280.51

6,055.98

1,215.49

iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF

USMV US

26500.44

4,895.61

1,152.55

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

SHY US

20859.54

(283.10)

1,122.40

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Leveraged Index ETF

1570 JP

3373.01

(2,525.86)

1,016.70

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLK US

19916.90

(39.02)

1,016.04

Daiwa ETF TOPIX 

1305 JP

38491.19

3,125.04

928.82

Invesco MSCI Saudi Arabia UCITS ETF

MSAU LN

1534.06

1,431.41

909.90

Listed Index Fund TOPIX

1308 JP

36337.37

3,471.75

873.84

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped UCITS ETF - Acc

IKSA LN

783.71

790.53

785.50

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

BIL US

8473.46

(209.99)

723.31

iShares US Treasury Bond ETF

GOVT US

10820.99

3,567.41

691.46

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

VCIT US

24308.31

4,900.78

687.51

UBS ETF-MSCI Japan UCITS ETF (JPY) - Acc

JPNA SW

1612.66

1,315.87

687.47

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI US

107522.90

4,209.86

674.07

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

ITOT US

19343.23

2,618.07

661.93

The top 10 ETP's by net new assets collectively gathered $1.22 Bn in March. NEXT NOTES S&P500 Dividend Aristocrats Net Return ETN (2044 JP) gathered $302 Mn.


Top 10 ETPs by net new assets May 2019: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 May-19

NNA 
(US$ Mn) 
YTD 2019

NNA 
(US$ Mn) 
May-19

NEXT NOTES S&P500 Dividend Aristocrats Net Return ETN

2044 JP

301.55

266.30

266.30

NEXT NOTES Nikkei TOCOM Leveraged Crude Oil ETN

2038 JP

249.55

246.31

246.31

Invesco Gold ETC

SGLD LN

5703.11

714.46

191.52

Xtrackers Physical Gold ETC

XGLD LN

732.33

(27.42)

87.63

NEXT NOTES Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Index ETN

2042 JP

108.06

85.54

85.54

Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC

XAD1 GY

1830.96

(2.98)

83.61

VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN

UWT US

275.24

(356.21)

77.64

Amundi Physical Metals PLC

GOLD FP

71.81

70.69

70.69

iShares Physical Gold ETC

SGLN LN

4256.20

(148.85)

59.47

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028

FRLG US

772.26

299.34

55.85

Investors have tended to invest in fixed income/leveraged ETFs in May.

 

 