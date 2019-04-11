 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In The European ETF And ETP Industry Reached A New Record US$859.51 Billion At The End Of March 2019

Date 11/04/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of US$6.10 billion in March, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$31.59 billion, more than the US$27.27 Bn gathered at this point last year. Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry finished the month up 1.09%, from US$850.28 billion at the end of February, to US$859.51 billion, according to ETFGI's March 2019 European ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • April 11th marks the 19th anniversary of the listing of the first ETF in Europe
  • Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry reach $859.51 Bn in March 2019, the highest on record.
  • Assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry have risen 11.95% year-to-date.
  • 54th consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe.

“Markets appear to have returned to the relative calm they had grown accustomed to over the past few years. Returns for developed indices decelerated in March, as the effects of more cautious and accommodative central bank policies lose steam. The S&P 500 finished March up 1.94%, with year-to-date returns of 13.65%, marking its best quarter since ‘09. The S&P Europe 350 rose 0.92% in March, as economic data from the region continues to send mixed signals, bringing year-to-date returns to 10.90%. The Topix 150 in Japan was up 0.32% in March, bringing year-to-date returns of 7.96%. Emerging & Frontier returns continued to outpace developed markets. The S&P Emerging BMI and Frontier BMI finished March up 1.74% and 1.37%, bringing year to date returns to 10.45% and 8.82%, respectively.” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI.

April 11th marks the 19th anniversary of the listing of the first ETFs in Europe.  European Exchange Traded Fund Company launched two listed diversified return securities (LDRS) on the Deutsche Borse. These funds are co-managed by Merrill Lynch and track the Dow Jones Euro Stoxx 50 and Stoxx 50 indexes.

At the end of March 2019, the European ETF/ETP industry had 2,327 ETFs/ETPs, from 69 providers listed on 29 exchanges. Following net inflows of $6.10 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in the European ETF/ETP industry increased by 1.09% from $850.28 Bn at the end of February, to $859.51 Bn.

Growth in European ETF and ETP assets as of the end of March 2019

 

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe saw net outflows of $846.49 Mn in March, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $10.18 Bn, substantially less than the $22.49 Bn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of March 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe attracted net inflows of $6.58 Bn in March, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $19.91 Bn, considerably greater than the $3.46 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of March 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $7.97 Bn in March, the iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF (IEBC LN) gathered $1.26 Bn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets March 2019: Europe

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Mar-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Mar-19

iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IEBC LN

10,538

2,026

1,263

iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF

IWDA LN

16,553

921

865

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Govt Bond UCITS ETF

SEML LN

9,017

2,284

787

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor UCITS ETF

IUQA LN

602

480

459

iShares € High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IHYG LN

6,678

1,074

429

iShares Core MSCI EM IMI UCITS ETF

EMIM LN

12,755

1,273

367

iShares J.P. Morgan $ EM Bond UCITS ETF

SEMB LN

7,911

1,213

364

iShares € Corp Bond 1-5yr UCITS ETF

IE15 LN

4,676

784

354

iShares $ High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF

IHYU LN

3,488

760

330

SPDR MSCI World UCITS ETF

SPPW GY

318

316

316

iShares Global High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF

HYLD LN

907

378

300

iShares $ Treasury Bond 1-3yr UCITS ETF

IBTA LN

1,457

428

293

SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples ETF

STS FP

403

206

269

SPDR Barclays 0-3 Year Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF

SYBD GY

2,277

407

247

iShares US Mortgage Backed Securities UCITS ETF

SMBS LN

650

312

244

Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF

VMID LN

1,547

536

238

iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF

CSSPX SW

31,588

(894)

217

iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF (GBP)

GSPX NA

1,079

309

217

PIMCO Euro Short Maturity ETF

PJS1 GY

2,032

(444)

213

iShares € Corp Bond Large Cap UCITS ETF

IBCS GY

4,221

445

194

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon 

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $327.43 Mn in March, the Xtrackers Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC (XGLS LN) gathered $63.57 Mn alone.


Top 10 ETPs by net new assets March 2019: Europe

Name

      Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Mar-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2019

NNA
(US$ Mn) 
Mar-19

Xtrackers Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC

XGLS LN

131

69

64

ETFS WTI Crude Oil

CRUD LN

683

50

62

Xetra Gold EUR

4GLD GY

8,015

453

37

Xtrackers Physical Gold Euro Hedged ETC

XAD1 GY

1,790

(60)

34

ETFS GBP Daily Hedged Physical Gold (GBSP)

GBSP LN

294

113

30

ETFS Short USD Long EUR

XBJQ GY

73

29

24

ETFS Long JPY Short USD

LJPY LN

23

23

22

ETFS Nickel

NICK LN

525

16

22

iShares Physical Gold ETC

SGLN LN

4,428

36

20

ETFS Coffee

COFF LN

98

30

14

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

 

Investors have tended to invest in large cap equity/fixed income ETFs in March.