ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Global ETF And ETP Industry Reached A Record 5.32 Trillion US Dollars At The End Of February 2019

Date 12/03/2019

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed Globally gathered net inflows of US$44.31 billion in February, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$61.66 billion. Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry finished the month up 3.15%, from US$5.16 trillion at the end of January, to reach a record US$5.32 trillion, according to ETFGI's February 2019 Global ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry reached $5.32 Tn in February 2019, the highest on record.
  • Happy 39th anniversary to the ETF industry - first ETF the TIPs - Toronto 35 Index Participation units was listed in Canada on March 9, 1990. 
  • 61 consecutive months of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs listed globally. 

“Throughout February markets pushed higher, resulting in the best start to the year since 1996, with major US indices comfortably erasing any hangover felt from the Q4 ’18 market rout. US-China trade talks appeared to have made good progress while Brexit stalled even with the 29th march deadline looming. Central banks in the developed economies have maintained an accommodative stance to ease growth slowdown fears, with the US Federal Reserve reiterating their new ‘patient’ policy stance. The S&P 500 was up 3.21% by the end of February bringing year-to-date returns to 11.48%, similarly the S&P Europe 350 was up 3.45% for the month, with year-to-date returns of 9.89%. The Topix 150 finished February up 0.33%, with year-to-date returns of 7.62%. Emerging and frontier markets saw more modest gains, finishing February up 0.74% and 2.62%, bringing year-to-date returns to 8.56% and 7.35%, respectively.” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI.  

At the end of February 2019, the Global ETF/ETP industry had 7,696 ETFs/ETPs, from 411 providers listed on 72 exchanges in 58 countries. Following net inflows of $44.31 Bn and market moves during the month, assets invested in the Global ETF/ETP industry increased by 3.15% from $5.16 Tn at the end of January, to $5.32 Tn.

Growth in Global ETF and ETP assets as of the end of February 2019

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net inflows of $28.62 Bn in February, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $19.79 Bn, substantially less than the $90.95 Bn Mn in net inflows equity products had attracted by the end of February 2018. Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed Globally attracted net inflows of $14.71 Bn in February, bringing net inflows for 2019 to $38.38 Bn, greater than the $13.72 Bn in net inflows fixed income products had attracted by the end of February 2018.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETF's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $27.20 Bn in February, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $3.09 Bn alone.

Top 20 ETFs by net new assets February 2019: Global

Name

Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Feb-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 YTD-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
 Feb-19

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPY US

262,427

(5,156)

3,094

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

BNDX US

15,855

2,561

2,151

iShares MBS ETF

MBB US

15,592

3,219

1,722

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

VNQ US

32,604

1,467

1,664

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

IEF US

13,218

3,053

1,620

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

VWO US

62,465

2,282

1,620

iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF

USMV US

23,506

2,551

1,510

BHARAT 22 ETF

ICICIB22 IN

2,224

1,490

1,493

UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to USD) A-acc

ACWIU SW

2,237

1,354

1,355

UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to CHF) A-acc

ACWIS SW

1,919

1,210

1,241

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

ITOT US

18,472

1,383

1,204

UBS ETFs plc - MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF (hedged to EUR) A-acc

ACWIE SW

2,094

1,162

1,133

TOPIX Exchange Traded Fund

1306 JP

78,772

3,303

1,091

NEXT FUNDS Nikkei 225 Double Inverse Index Exchange Traded Fund

1357 JP

1,972

1,396

1,074

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

TLT US

10,951

2,274

980

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

IYR US

4,542

706

925

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

LQD US

32,522

1,966

881

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

HYG US

15,342

1,342

834

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Govt Bond UCITS ETF

SEML LN

8,340

1,498

805

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

AGG US

58,021

517

803

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 10 ETP's by net new assets, which collectively gathered $1.78 Bn in February, the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (TVIX US) gathered $364.93 Mn alone.


Top 10 ETPs by net new assets February 2019: Global

Name

      Ticker

Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Feb-19

NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2019

NNA
(US$ Mn)
Feb-19

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN

TVIX US

612

474

365

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

VXXB US

669

595

316

iShares Gold Trust

IAU US

12,701

810

299

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures

UVXY US

472

464

220

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM US

639

228

122

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028

FRLG US

619

133

102

VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN

UGAZ US

584

359

95

Invesco Gold ETC

SGLD LN

5,269

182

92

ETFS Industrial Metals DJ-UBSCISM

AIGI LN

344

137

90

Xetra Gold EUR

4GLD GY

8,090

416

79

https://etfgi.com/sites/default/files/styles/feature_image/public/source_3.png?itok=sw3zyEon

Investors have tended to invest in large cap equity/fixed income ETFs in February.

 

 