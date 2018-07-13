ELIX VINTAGE RESIDENCIAL SOCIMI To Start Trading On MAB On 17 July

The Board of Directors of MAB has approved the listing of ELIX VINTAGE RESIDENCIAL SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the twelfth to list on MAB in 2018, is scheduled to start trading on 17 July and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YVRS”. Renta 4 Corporate is the Registered Adviser while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 0.95 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 43 million euros.
The Informative Document on ELIX VINTAGE RESIDENCIAL SOCIMI can be found on the MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.