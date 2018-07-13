Eight Mexican Companies Join London Stock Exchange Group’s ELITE

- ELITE to expand its business support & capital raising programme in Mexico in partnership with Doporto Consortium
- Brings total number of ELITE businesses to over 900 from across 33 countries, with 225 companies joining in 2018 to date
- Demonstrates LSEG’s commitment to strengthening ties with Latin America’s capital markets
ELITE, London Stock Exchange Group’s international business support and capital raising programme, today welcomes eight new Mexican companies. ELITE has partnered with legal and professional services firm Doporto Consortium to support the onboarding of Mexican companies to ELITE. ELITE and Doporto Consortium will work closely to support the growth of dynamic companies across the country, helping them to innovate, create jobs and drive economic growth.
Luca Peyrano, CEO, ELITE today welcomed the CEOs of the eight new ELITE Mexican companies to London Stock Exchange today.
The eight Mexican companies come from across the country and represent a diverse range of sectors from Aviation to Health and Technology. The new Mexican companies bring the total number of businesses in the ELITE community to 915, from across 33 countries and 34 sectors. Together they are generating around €67 billion in combined revenues and employ over 400,000 people across Europe and internationally.
New Mexican companies joining ELITE:
|
Company
|
Sector
|
Aerolineas Ejecutivas
|
Travel & Leisure
|
Embellé
|
Personal Goods
|
Grupo Manzano
|
Automobiles & Parts
|
Industrial Corona
|
Industrial Materials
|
KIO Networks Mexico
|
Software & Computer Services
|
Marzam
|
Health Care Equipment & Services
|
MX Desarollos
|
Real Estate Investment & Services
|
Oxal
|
Industrial Materials
Julián Ventura Valero, Mexico’s Ambassador to the UK:
“I can’t stress strongly enough the enormous potential for bridge-building between our financial service ecosystems. As Mexico’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom I am committed to contributing to bringing London´s financial services closer to Mexican companies looking for capital and working toward enhancing their international footprint. The launch of ELITE in Mexico is a fundamental step in that direction.”
Luis Doporto Alejandre, CEO Doporto Consortium:
“It is without a doubt that London Stock Exchange Group’s ELITE programme strengthens commercial and business relations between the Mexican private sector and the international financial community. Expanding and diversifying the networks of Mexican entrepreneurs and companies, each successful in different sectors our country’s economy, is essential for Mexican capital to continue opening borders and opportunities.
“Through this joint effort to support the growth of Mexican companies we are also building a global network of talent. We celebrate this initiative and congratulate this dynamic group of Mexican companies that, due to their competitiveness and vision, today are part of ELITE, a vibrant community of excellence.”
Luca Peyrano, CEO, ELITE:
“Welcoming the new Mexican companies to ELITE today is a significant milestone that we are delighted to celebrate. Thank you to Doporto Consortium for their commitment to support these dynamic businesses. Today’s announcement reinforces ELITE’s enduring commitment in supporting fast growing businesses across the world, as well as Doporto Consortium’s dedication to backing Mexico’s most dynamic firms.
“These companies have a unique capacity to innovate, create new jobs and ultimately drive economic prosperity. I’m delighted that businesses from across Mexico will have the opportunity to be part of ELITE’s dynamic international community and have access to vital sources of growth funding.”