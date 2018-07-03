EDHEC: Recognised Leadership In Entrepreneurship

The most recent Financial Times Business School Ranking underlines the quality of the School’s entrepreneurial training: EDHEC’s Global MBA was placed 2nd in France, out of only three French schools - EDHEC, INSEAD and HEC - considered eligible for ranking by the Financial Times.
EDHEC’s Global MBA gained seven places in the “Top MBA for Entrepreneurship” ranking and was rated 32ndworldwide (INSEA 22nd and HEC 44th).
This ranking vindicates EDHEC’s strategic choices in favour of training entrepreneurs capable of developing leading, high-impact projects: 81% of start-ups created by the Global MBA’s class of 2014 are still active today (versus 50% for HEC). More broadly, the whole community of EDHEC entrepreneurs stands out for its success:
- Jumia, Africa’s first unicorn, was created by Sacha Poignonnec, EDHEC Master 2002 and EDHEC of the Year 2018. Jumia offers an ecosystem of digital platforms focused on e-commerce and digital services.
- Crème de la Crème, created by Jean-Charles Varlet and Théo Dorp, EDHEC International BBA 2015, has just announced it has raised a further €3 million of funding. Crème de la Crème connects businesses with freelancers.
- Yuka, created by Julie Chapon, EDHEC MSc in Marketing 2011, stands at the top of appstore rankings in France and counts 4 million users and 1 million products scanned a day.
Despite this success, EDHEC has no plans to stop where it is: Emmanuel Métais intends to take things further and has set sizeable ambitions for EDHEC Entrepreneurs for the new academic year. EDHEC Entrepreneurs will group together all of the School’s entrepreneurial initiatives and organise them into three phases: Lab, Studio and Accelerator.
“EDHEC is committed to its entrepreneurs, whether housed at the STATION F start-up campus or the School’s own campuses in Lille and Nice. We plan to strengthen our capacity to accelerate start-ups with potential, all around the world. Their engagement has already led to the creation of 1,000 jobs, and by leveraging the support of our Alumni community, we can help them to have an even greater impact”, underlines Emmanuel Métais, Dean of EDHEC Business School.