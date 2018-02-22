Dutch Star Companies ONE Celebrates IPO On Euronext

Dutch Star Companies ONE N.V.[1], a special purpose acquisition vehicle, began trading today on Euronext Amsterdam.
At opening, based on a reference price of € 10.00 per share, the total market capitalisation of Dutch Star Companies ONE (ticker symbol Ordinary Share: DCS1, ticker symbol Warrant: DSC1W) was approximately € 55.36 million.
DSCO is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), incorporated for the purpose of acquiring a significant minority stake in a business with principal business operations in Europe, preferably in the Netherlands. The Company is powered by Oaklins, based on its successful launch of three Italian SPAC’s, by Oaklins Italy. The company is led by established Dutch seasoned executives as promoters; Niek Hoek, Stephan Nanninga and Gerbrand ter Brugge, the latter on behalf of Oaklins Netherlands.
Once a concrete target business has been identified, the Company will enter into negotiations with the target business’ current owners for the purpose of agreeing transaction documentation appropriate for the potential Business Combination. Following completion of the Business Combination, it is anticipated that the holder of Ordinary Shares in the Company become shareholders in the target business directly.
Niek Hoek, Promoter and Executive DSCO, said: We are very happy to celebrate the IPO of Dutch Star Companies ONE today at Euronext Amsterdam. It’s the start of an exciting journey.
Stephan Nanninga, Promoter and Executive DSCO, said: Looking forward, our ambition is to realise a Business Combination within two years. The target company can benefit from both the knowledge and experience of the Promoters and the equity DSCO brings to the Business Combination.
Gerbrand ter Brugge, Promoter and Non-Executive DSCO, said: The Netherlands has a large number of qualified well managed companies, and we are convinced that Dutch Star Companies ONE offers an attractive alternative way to go public.”
DSCO celebrated their IPO by the sounding the gong, which denotes the opening of trading of the Company on Euronext Amsterdam.
[1] The offering will consist of 2,500,000 to 5,000,000 units each consisting of two ordinary shares and two warrants, at a price per unit of €20.00 representing a total value of the offering of 50 to 100 million euro. The ordinary shares and one warrant shall be issued on the settlement date, 26 February 2018, and the other warrant shortly after completion of the Business Combination.
About Dutch Star Companies ONE
Dutch Star Companies ONE N.V. is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) for the purpose of acquiring a significant minority stake in a business with principal business operations in Europe, preferably in the Netherlands. Details of the SPAC and the offering are described in the Prospectus dated 9 February 2018. Listing (IPO) of Dutch Star Companies ONE on Euronext Amsterdam is scheduled for 22 February 2018. Dutch Star Companies ONE is powered by Oaklins based on its successful launch of three Italian SPAC’s. Dutch Star Companies ONE is led by established Dutch businessmen as promoters. 99% the of equity raised in the IPO will be deposited in an escrow account until 70% of the shareholders meeting of Dutch Star Companies ONE has approved the investment in a business combination (the target company), thereafter Dutch Star Companies ONE will seek to fully consolidate with the target company and the SPAC will continue the business activities under the name of the target company (at which point the SPAC-shareholders will still hold listed shares). Dutch Star Companies ONE aligns returns for investors, promotors and the target company’s shareholders aiming for a win-win-win. If a Business Combination is not proposed within 24 months after the IPO, invested funds deposited in the escrow account will be returned to shareholders. A decision to invest should be solely based on the Prospectus.