Cyprus Stock Exchange Monthly Bulletin June 2018

On the last trading session of June 2018 the General Index reached 75,00 points, representing a relative increase of 5,65% from the previous month. The value of shares traded exhibited an increase of 23,5% compared to the previous month. It is worth mentioning however, that the highest level that the General Index reached for the month was 75,00 points. The other Market Indices reached the following levels: Main Market reached 50,15, Alternative Market 898,27, Investment Companies 1.028,99 points. On a sectoral level, the Hotels Index reached 790,88 points. The FTSE/CySE20 reached 44,88 points and finally the FTSE Med reached 4.366,49 points.
Click here for full details.