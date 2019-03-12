Connamara Systems Launches New Matching Engine Technology Platform, EP3

Connamara Systems, a leading provider of exchange matching engine technology, today announced that its EP3 (Exchange Platform 3) technology is live and available. Deployable in a private, public, or hybrid-cloud approach, EP3 enhances performance for small-to-midsize exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, both regulated and non-regulated, providing price transparency and improved liquidity.
EP3 is a ground-up rebuild of Connamara’s highly regarded exchange platform. It offers exceptional speed and reliability that meet the needs of the most demanding marketplaces. It scales on the fly, allowing exchanges to address rapid growth in order flow. Importantly, it is also self-healing. If a matching engine within the exchange fails, order flow is automatically rebalanced across the remaining engines to ensure that the exchange remains available.
The platform is built on a microservice-based architecture that leverages the latest in application containerization and orchestration technologies. This approach simplifies the installation and setup process and allows an exchange to run 24/7 with virtually no downtime. Clients can construct custom applications that interact with EP3 foundation services and data through the EP3 foundation APIs. These APIs are available in virtually any popular programming language.
“EP3 is the result of 11 years of evolving our platform and learning from working with a variety of exchanges and markets,” said Jim Downs, CEO of Connamara Systems. “Our mission is to make sure technology is not a barrier to entry for any company looking to disrupt and innovate markets, and we built EP3 to be powerful and flexible enough to give any exchange the exact type of technology it needs.”