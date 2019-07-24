Coleman Research Expands Its Digital Strategy, Appoints Isaak Karaev Executive Chairman Of Coleman Research

Coleman Research, a leading global provider of primary research, today announced the appointment of Isaak Karaev to the newly created role of Executive Chairman.
“With the launch last year of our SaaS platform, Coleman Exchange, digital strategy is taking on a key role in our future direction, as we look to not only provide professional services as an expert network, but also empower our customers to manage their own networks with our SaaS solutions,” said Kevin Coleman, CEO of Coleman Research. “Isaak has the right combination of technology expertise and commercial acumen to deliver bold solutions that meet the needs of our clients for software tools to help them manage all of their research interactions.”
In this new role for Coleman, Karaev will develop corporate strategy and oversee all aspects of the firm’s technology operations.
Karaev brings a wealth of leadership experience in global, high-growth technology firms. He is a serial entrepreneur who successfully built a number of software-based businesses. Most recently, Karaev founded and successfully exited InfoNgen, one of the first AI search engines for the financial services community. Karaev was also the founder, Chairman and CEO of Multex, one of the first digital networks to aggregate and distribute financial research documents for investment professionals and individual investors, and provide dedicated enterprise solutions for the largest brokers, money managers and financial vendors.
"Firms are less reliant on written research and are now rapidly increasing their use of research contacts to help them make better business and investment decisions. With nearly 15 years’ experience providing expert network services, Coleman Research is ideally positioned to help customers streamline all aspects of administering research interactions - from cost management through to GDPR and MiFID II compliance.” said Karaev, “I am excited about the opportunities to make a big impact on transforming the research landscape as firms look to change the way they consume and pay for research."
Coleman added, “Isaak and I first worked together at Multex, and his track record of being a product visionary, building high performance teams, and selling software solutions makes him a key addition to our executive team. He brings a unique understanding of research workflows together with a compelling vision of how the latest technology innovations can enhance ever-changing research processes.”