CME Group Announces Record COMEX Copper Options Open Interest

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced COMEX Copper options open interest reached a record 62,220 contracts on March 18, surpassing the previous record of 56,674 contracts set on February 22.
Aggregate call option open interest for COMEX Copper also reached a record 44,571 contracts, surpassing the prior record of 35,515 contracts set on February 22. Since the start of the year, COMEX Copper options have set 13 daily open interest records, including 12 consecutive record days in February 2019.
Copper options are listed with and subject to the rules of COMEX. To learn more, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/copperoptions.