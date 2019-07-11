Chartered Institute Of Stockbrokers Nigeria Agrees Financial Services Membership, Qualifications And Learning Deal With CISI

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria (CIS) and the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) have confirmed a cooperation agreement across the areas of global qualifications, continuing professional development (CPD) and membership.
The agreement means that members of the 15,000 strong CIS Nigeria will be eligible to become CISI members provided they have achieved the required qualification and annual CPD thresholds.
The CIS members who join CISI will be able to access the full range of CISI membership benefits which includes over 100 e-learning modules or Professional Refreshers, the CISI TV video platform with recordings of key CISI CPD events and the CISI online magazine The Review.
CIS Nigeria members will also be offered access to seven professional CISI qualifications, all of which will be examined by Computer Based Testing (CBT) in Lagos:
- Securities (Capital Markets Programme)
- Derivatives (Capital Markets Programme)
- Certificate in Corporate Finance
- Risk in Financial Services
- Global Financial Compliance
- Combating Financial Crime
- Managing Cyber Security
The agreement also incorporates the CISI IntegrityMatters test, allowing CIS Nigeria to mandate IntegrityMatters for its members.
Praneet Shivaprasad, CISI Senior International Manager, said: “We are delighted to confirm our cooperation with the CIS in these important areas of global membership reciprocity, professional qualifications, continuing professional development and ethics and integrity. We look forward to working with the CIS to further enhance Nigeria as a global capital markets centre.”
Chukwudi Nga, Head Education and Training, CIS with Simon Culhane Chartered FCSI, Chief Executive, CISI.
Mr Tunde Amolegbe, First Vice President CIS Nigeria said: “The Council of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) is looking into the direction of introducing integrity test and making it mandatory and renewable for our members. Integrity matters would always remain fundamental to the success of any profession. The relationship between the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment is anchored on the need to expose our members to professional global standards through continuous training. We are happy to be identified with CISI, UK in this initiative that has prospects to offer a lot of mutual benefits to members of the two reputable Professional bodies.”
With a 45,000 global membership the CISI is a not-for-profit professional body with members in over 111 countries. It has been working in Africa since 2012 offering exams and membership across the continent, with regulatory approval for its exams in 10 countries. CISI’s first African office was opened in Kenya in 2018 and over the last 18 months almost 3,000 CISI exams have been sat in Africa. It launched its Nigeria National Advisory Council (NAC) in March and has recently partnered with both the African Securities Exchange Association (ASEA) and the West African Monetary Union (WAMU).