CFTC’s Energy And Environmental Markets Advisory Committee To Meet April 17

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee (EEMAC) announced today that it will hold a public meeting on April 17, 2019 at CFTC’s Washington, DC headquarters.
CFTC Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz, who is the sponsor of EEMAC, also announced the agenda for the meeting. This meeting will focus on the following three topics:
- derivatives markets’ responses to physical markets’ developments;
- exchange-traded energy derivatives markets; and
- the availability of clearing and other services in the energy derivatives markets.
The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other EEMAC priorities. For agenda updates, please visit EEMAC at cftc.gov.
The meeting is open to the public with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public may also watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Abigail Knauff, the EEMAC Secretary, at (202) 418–5123.
What:
Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee
Location:
CFTC Headquarters Lobby-level Conference Room
Date:
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers under Related Links. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name and affiliation.
Conference call information:
Domestic Toll Free:
|
1–877–951–7311
International Toll Numbers:
Conference Passcode:
5591147
Public comments can be submitted, identified by ‘‘Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee,’’ by any of the following methods: CFTC website: http://comments.cftc.gov; mail to: Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581, Attention: Office of the Secretary; electronic mail to: secretary@cftc.gov; or hand delivered/courier service at the address above.
Members of the public can submit written statements by April 27, 2019. Statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on the CFTC website, www.cftc.gov. Use the title " Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee” on the statement submitted.
CFTC’s Advisory Committees were created to seek input and make recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The committees facilitate communication among the Commission and U.S. markets, trading firms, market participants, advocates and commercial end-users.
