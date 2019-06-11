Cboe To Host 2019 Risk Management Conference Europe In September - 8th Annual Cboe Risk Management Conference Europe Planned For 9-11 September In Munich, Germany

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, will host its 8th annual Cboe® Risk Management Conference (RMC) Europe from Monday, 9 September through Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, at the Andaz Hotel in Munich, Germany. This will be the first time Cboe's highly-acclaimed Risk Management Conference will be hosted in Germany.
Each year, top traders, strategists and researchers from leading institutions attend Cboe RMC Europe to learn the latest in investment risk management.
Registration and hotel information is available at www.cboermceurope.com. A detailed agenda with session topics and speakers will be posted soon. The website also features information from previous conferences, including video interviews with presenters, select presentations and event agendas.
Please inquire about discounts for qualified end-users and complimentary registration for financial journalists. Registration in advance is required and space is limited.
About the Cboe Risk Management Conference
The annual Cboe Risk Management Conference (RMCSM) is the premier financial industry conference designed for institutional users of equity derivatives, options and volatility products.
Cboe RMC is an educational forum dedicated to exploring the latest products and strategies for managing risk, enhancing yields and lowering portfolio volatility for institutional investors. Cboe RMC brings together top traders, investors, strategists and researchers, enabling participants to learn the state of the art in portfolio management from highly regarded industry experts.
Cboe RMC's agenda covers a variety of concepts, challenging attendees to think differently about how they manage positions, employ hedging techniques, utilize equity derivatives, and model and trade volatility. Topics ranging from basic derivatives applications to advanced trading concepts are current and relevant. See www.cboermc.com for additional information.*