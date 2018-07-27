Bursa Malaysia Brings Investor Education To Malaysians - Over 11,000 Throng Shariah Investing Fair 2018

Themed ‘Jom Labur BM-i’, the second edition of the Shariah Investing Fair 2018, organised by Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or “the Exchange”) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on 21-22 July, successfully attracted over 11,000 visitors at the event.
The two-day Shariah Investing Fair offered a wide range of educational activities and seminars catered for the retail investors. This is part of Bursa Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to increase financial literacy and inculcate an investing culture in an end-to-end Shariah-compliant manner amongst Malaysians.
In his opening address, Finance Minister YB Tuan Lim Guan Eng raised the importance of acquiring the right skills for long-term financial planning and the need to be proficient in managing finances. He added that it is vital for regulators, policymakers and other industry players to come together to enhance the level of financial literacy among the public.
Meanwhile, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia, Tan Sri Amirsham A Aziz, said in his welcoming speech, “As proponents of investor education and financial literacy, Bursa Malaysia wants to ensure that investors are continuously equipped with the necessary tools and information so that they can grow their wealth from the stock market. Growing participation from retail investors, which has grown by 24% per annum over the last two years, is clearly a testament of the growing confidence in our marketplace.”
Tan Sri Amirsham also emphasised Bursa Malaysia’s continuous efforts to facilitate the growth and vibrancy of the Shariah equity markets, with the Shariah Investing Fair serving as a comprehensive platform to increase visibility and market access to retail investors, and enable them to explore, learn and engage with leading industry players across the equity market.
The event also saw the registration of almost 2,000 Central Depository System (CDS) accounts as visitors took advantage of the opening fee waiver during the two-day occasion.
Speakers at the Shariah Investing Fair 2018 included the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bursa Malaysia, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan. In his interactive session with the audience, he spoke on the stages of financial planning and key factors to consider when investing in the stock market. He emphasised the importance of investors being equipped with the right knowledge to adopt a methodical rather than a speculative approach towards investing.
At the event’s closing ceremony, Datuk Seri Tajuddin said that the increase in participants and level of engagement throughout the event reflects a growing interest among Malaysians in stock market investing.
“This is in line with the Exchange’s focus on growing retail participation in the stock market, and is a testament to the effectiveness of our intensive investor education and outreach programmes,” he added.
In conjunction with the event, Bursa Malaysia introduced to the public its revamped Bursa Marketplace Mobile App. The app features an improved user-experience to investors seeking easy access to information related to stock market investing. A simulation exercise is also available through the app, allowing potential investors to try their hand at investing before applying their knowledge and experience to actual stock market investing.
For more information on Bursa Marketplace newly-launched app, visit www.bursamarketplace.com/newmobileapp/.
Highlights from the recent Shariah Investing Fair 2018:
1. Keynote Speech by YB Tuan Lim Guan Eng, during the Opening Ceremony of the Shariah Investing Fair 2018.
2. (From L-R): Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia demonstrating to Finance Minister, YB Tuan Lim Guan Eng the key features of the revamped Bursa Marketplace Mobile App, at the Bursa Malaysia booth, while Chairman of Bursa Malaysia, Tan Sri Amirsham A Aziz looks on.