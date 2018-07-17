BME: VERACRUZ PROPERTIES SOCIMI Receives Favourable Report From MAB

The Coordination and Admissions Committee of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB) has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on VERACRUZ PROPERTIES SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “YVCP”. Armabex is the Registered Adviser while Banco Sabadell will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 32.60 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 76.7 million euros.
VERACRUZ PROPERTIES SOCIMI is dedicated to the acquisition, management and commercialisation of real estate assets, especially shopping centres and complexes, all located in the Iberian Peninsula.
The Informative Document on VERACRUZ PROPERTIES SOCIMI can be found on MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.