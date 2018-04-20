B3 Partners Up With Columbia Center On Sustainable Investment (CCSI)

B3 was selected by the Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment (CCSI), Columbia University's research center, to be a partner in a scholarship program funded by the Emerging Market Sustainability Dialogues Challenge Fund.
The CCSI chose B3 for its pioneering Sustainability agenda through initiatives like Report or Explain for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE).
The partnership aims to promote transparency of socio-environmental practices and their value to investors.
The project will be developed throughout 2018 and includes an agenda of three meetings. The first takes place in New York on April 19 and 20 with the theme "Advancing SDGs: Understanding and Improving the Role of Corporate Transparency" and participation of Sonia Favaretto, B3’s Media Relations, Sustainability and Communications, and Social Investment managing director.
At the end of each meeting, documents will be prepared containing a summary of the discussions and to serve as a recommendation for emerging countries to implement the initiatives.