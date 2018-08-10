B3 Included In The FTSE4Good Emerging Latin America Sustainability Index For The Second Consecutive Year

B3 has been included for the second consecutive year in the FTSE4Good Emerging Latin America index, which evaluates the companies’ performance with regard to their environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies and practices.
The FTSE4Good Emerging Latin America Index was created by the international index provider FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group, and part of a widely recognized sustainability index – the FTSE4Good Index series –, which was launched in 2001 and is the second of its kind in the world. For this appointment, B3 was independently assessed based on public data, according to the criteria of the index, fulfilling all the requirements to integrate the portfolio, which includes companies from Latin America.
"This is another achievement we take great pride in. Sustainability indices are increasingly used by investors around the world to identify companies that have robust environmental, social and corporate governance practices," says Sonia Favaretto, Media Relations, Sustainability, Communications and Social Investment director at B3.
B3 was the world’s first Stock Exchange to become a signatory to the UN Global Compact (2004), the first Stock Exchange in an emerging country to officially commit to the Principles for Responsible Investment - PRI (2010), and the first Stock Exchange in the Americas to become a signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles - WEPs (2017). Among the stock exchanges, B3 was the founder of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) UN initiative in 2012. In 2014 it became a member of the SWG - Sustainability Working Group of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE),
Learn more about the index at www.ftserussell.com
*B3 does not participate in the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) criteria process, since it holds the chair of the ISE Deliberative Board (CISE), which is the highest governance body of the index. The ISE mission is to ensure a transparent index building and company selection process and is composed of representatives of 11 institutions and chaired by B3.