Axioma Names Former MSCI Executive Jason Connelly As Managing Director, Business Strategy And Execution

Axioma announced today the appointment of Jason Connelly as Managing Director, Business Strategy and Execution. He was previously Global Head of Analytics Managed Services at MSCI, Inc.
“Jason will focus on strategic efforts to identify, target and develop market opportunities for Axioma,” said Sebastian Ceria, Chief Executive Officer of Axioma. “Gaining a better understanding of the markets and segments we serve—and precisely matching the needs of those markets and segments to Axioma’s product capabilities and functionality—is key to our ability to drive sales efficiently.”
On the execution side, Connelly will collaborate with Marketing, Specialists and Sales to develop focused go-to-market strategies and messaging aimed at optimizing the success of Axioma’s client outreach efforts.
As Global Head of MSCI Analytics Managed Services since 2014, Connelly led a worldwide team focused on product strategy, vision and cross-functional execution. He was previously the firm’s Global Product Manager for Analytics Managed Services from 2010 to 2013, having held the same position at RiskMetrics, which MSCI acquired in 2010.
Earlier in his career, Connelly held positions at J.P. Morgan Arrakis, Platinum Online International and DE Shaw. He holds a B.A. from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.