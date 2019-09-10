ADVFN’s Portfolio Newsfeed Tool Reveals Most Tracked Stocks - Follow Feed Provides Essential Market Insights For Private Investors

ADVFN’s (LSE:AFN) Follow Feed is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool tuned for the active private investor and short time horizon trader.
Developed by the global stocks, shares and crypto information website (www.advfn.com), ‘Follow Feed’ keeps track of the stocks and cryptos that an investor has selected and alerts them to key events as they are happening. It also spots subtle moves, which it highlights in a rolling ‘Follow Feed’ timeline. Rapid adoption of the tool has revealed that the five top followed UK stocks are: Lloyds (LSE: LLOY), Sirius Minerals (LSE:SXX), IQE (LSE:IQE), Barclays (LSE:BARC) and UK Oil & Gas (LSE:UKOG).
Follow Feed has amassed a userbase with a net worth of over £5 billion, with approximately a quarter of a million stock ‘follows,’ who use the tool to keep track of the market and opportunities while avoiding information overload.
First Rule of Investing: Follow the Money#
Available for desktop and downloadable as a free app, Follow Feed consolidates market data into a single updating social media-style newsfeed, which displays details of price breakouts, unusual price action, high volume trades, order book activity, news and announcements and forum comments for an investors’ selected assets. If a user is browsing ADVFN and sees a stock or crypto of interest, they can just add it to Follow Feed. Subsequently, anything which makes that asset start moving or is unusual will be pushed to their feed for further inspection and research on ADVFN’s award-winning platform.
Users are not limited to a single ‘Follow Feed’ and the system has a number of pre-selected lists such as banks, housebuilders, big tech and Brexit, which includes indices, stocks and currency pairs likely to be directly affected by the UK leaving the EU.
Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN,said: “I use Follow Feed every day; it’s the first thing I check. I have lost count of the winning investment opportunities it has brought to my attention and the leads it’s flagged on interesting shares I’d otherwise have lost track of. With one click a stock or cryptocurrency can be added to a Follow Feed and from that point the tool’s algorithms do the rest.”