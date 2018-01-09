Zelig Associates Advises BSO On The Acquisition Of Apsara Networks And The Investment From Abry Partners

Zelig Associates is pleased to announce that it has acted as exclusive financial advisor to global connectivity provider BSO on the minority investment from Abry Partners and the acquisition of Apsara Networks, a leading supplier of wireless connectivity to financial markets.
Apsara’s wireless microwave network connects some of the world’s most important liquidity venues, including its New Jersey routes spanning Nasdaq, NYSE and BATS, and this acquisition solidifies BSO’s position as the leading provider of electronic trading connectivity.
To help fund the transaction and support future growth, BSO has opened its capital to Boston-based private equity fund Abry Partners. Abry has taken a minority investment in BSO to provide capital for the Apsara acquisition, and to facilitate further investment to enhance customer service and support systems.
“The acquisition of Apsara Networks enables us to offer unrivalled low-latency access, network resiliency and enhanced managed services to clients across established and emerging markets. Being able to deliver the next generation of trading infrastructure through this acquisition truly cements our market-leading position”, says Michael Ourabah, Founder and CEO of BSO. “The team at Zelig Associates worked closely with me and my management team on our growth strategy, and they have been instrumental in structuring, negotiating, and closing the acquisition of Apsara and the investment from Abry. Their involvement was invaluable in creating a great outcome for all parties and I am looking forward to working with them on future transactions.”
Nicolas Massard, Partner at Abry added: “BSO is an industry front-runner with a renowned reputation for innovation in low-latency connectivity and managed services. We are thrilled about this investment, particularly as demand for new fintech solutions is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.”
This transaction demonstrates Zelig Associates’ deep sector expertise in FinTech and Capital Markets technology, and our ability to work closely with entrepreneurs and private equity firms to create value for our clients.
