Zagreb Stock Exchange Joins FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index

Zagreb Stock Exchange was added to the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index effective 28 March.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, a joint venture between FTSE Group and Mondo Visione , was established in 2000.
It is the first Index in the world to focus on listed exchanges and other trading venues. The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index compares performance of individual exchanges and trading platforms and provides a reliable barometer of the health and performance of the exchange sector.
It enables investors to track 29 publicly listed exchanges and trading floors and focuses attention of the market on this important sector.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index includes all publicly traded stock exchanges and trading floors meeting the criteria for index inclusion.