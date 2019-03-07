XTX Markets Announces Two New Senior Appointments In Paris

XTX Markets announces the appointments of Serge Harry as Chairman of the Board of XTX Markets SAS and of Geoffrey Damien as Managing Director, Head of France.
XTX has recently appointed Serge Harry as Chairman of the Board of XTX Markets SAS, it’s newly formed French entity. Serge has over 30 years of experience in financial markets in various senior executive positions at the London Stock Exchange Group, New York Stock Exchange, Euronext and Euroclear. He also currently holds directorships, as a Non-Executive Director of LCH SA, MTS France and Curve Global.
XTX has also appointed Geoffrey Damien as Managing Director, Head of France. Geoffrey joins from Euronext where he was Head of Product Development and Projects and Head of Retail Execution.
Zar Amrolia, Co-CEO of XTX Markets, commented: ‘With his deep knowledge of products and market structure, Geoffrey will be spearheading our continued push in Continental Europe. We are also delighted to welcome someone of Serge’s experience to XTX. He has held many senior positions across his distinguished career and we are delighted to have someone with his risk management, finance and markets experience at the company.’
Both appointments will be based in XTX’s new Paris office.
XTX Markets SAS has received its regulatory approvals from the AMF and ACPR.