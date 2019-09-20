World’s First Dedicated Climate Resilience Bond, For US$ 700m, Is Issued By EBRD

- EBRD launches first ever dedicated climate resilience bond, raising US$ 700 million
- Proceeds to finance investments in climate resilience projects
- Launch follows adoption of Climate Resilience Principles by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI)
The EBRD has successfully launched the first ever dedicated climate resilience bond, raising US$ 700 million with the issuance.
BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB acted as joint bookrunners, which saw demand from approximately 40 investors in 15 countries.
The proceeds from the four-year bond will be used to finance the Bank’s existing and new climate resilience projects. These will typically fall under one of three categories:
- Climate resilient infrastructure (e.g. water, energy, transport, communications and urban infrastructure)
- Climate-resilient business and commercial operations; or
- Climate-resilient agriculture and ecological systems.
Currently, the EBRD has a portfolio of some €7 billion in climate resilient projects. Examples include the Qairokkum hydropower upgrade in Tajikistan and the Saiss water conservation project in Morocco.
The EBRD’s Climate Resilience Bond will be issued in conformity with the four core principles of the Green Bond Principles, while the projects earmarked for the Use of Proceeds are selected and managed in alignment with the Climate Resilience Principles, published on 17 September 2019 by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI).
The principles provide clarity on the broad range and scope of potential resilience investments, incorporating climate resilience in the Climate Bonds Standard.
This weekend in New York, the United Nations Climate Action Summit will see renewed calls for financial innovation to build climate resilience, as recently outlined by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative and the Global Centre on Adaptation.
“This is a major step forward in the development of capital market instruments that can crowd in private finance at scale for climate resilience,” said Craig Davies, Head of Climate Resilience Investments at the EBRD.
Anna Creed, Head of Standards at the Climate Bonds Initiative, added: "We congratulate the EBRD on the launch of their dedicated Climate Resilience Bond and taking the lead in the initial implementation of the Climate Resilience Principles within their green bond programme. The alignment of their Resilience Bond with our newly launched Climate Resilience Principles (CRP) is a powerful example for green bond issuers, investors and the market of the practical application of the CRP. It reflects the increasing importance of directly addressing adaptation and resilience factors in climate finance and investment."
The EBRD is a pioneer in financing projects promoting renewable energy and combatting climate change. Since 2010, the triple-A-rated Bank has issued over €4.5 billion of green bonds denominated in 14 currencies with the proceeds earmarked to support key environmental projects.