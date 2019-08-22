World Economic Forum Appoints New Members To Board Of Trustees

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, and Feike Sybesma, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board for Royal DSM, will join the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum. Both have a track record of thought leadership and long-term success in business that will strengthen the Forum’s platform for public-private cooperation.
Laurence D. Fink co-founded BlackRock Inc. in 1988 and serves as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In addition, he serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of New York University (NYU) and is Co-Chairman of the NYU Langone Medical Center Board of Trustees. He also serves on the boards of the Museum of Modern Art and the Council on Foreign Relations, among other positions. Fink earned an MBA with a concentration in real estate from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in 1976 and a BA in political science from UCLA in 1974. He is well known for writing an annual letter to CEOs calling on business leaders to focus on sustainable, long-term value. He is a member of the Forum’s International Business Council.
Feike Sybesma has served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board at Royal DSM since 2007. He is also a Member of the Supervisory Board for De Nederlandsche Bank (central bank of the Netherlands) and a Climate Leader for World Bank Group, among other positions. He studied medical biology at the University of Utrecht and business administration at Erasmus University. He is also Non-Executive Board Member at Unilever (PLC & NV). He has actively called on boards of directors and global leaders to take action to combat climate change. He is a member of the Forum’s International Business Council.
“The World Economic Forum, as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation, is delighted to welcome Larry Fink and Feike Sybesma to its Board of Trustees, further enhancing our ability to deliver positive, transformative solutions to our most critical global, regional and industry challenges,” said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.
As of 22 August 2019, the members of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum are:
Mukesh AMBANI, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, India Marc BENIOFF, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce, USA Peter BRABECK-LETMATHE*, Vice-Chairman, Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum; Chairman of the Board, Nestlé SA, Switzerland Mark CARNEY, Chairman, Financial Stability Board; Governor of the Bank of England Laurence D. FINK, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BlackRock, Inc. Chrystia FREELAND, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Orit GADIESH**, Chairman, Bain & Company, USA Fabiola GIANOTTI, Director-General, European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Geneva Al GORE, Vice-President of the United States (1993-2001); Chairman and Co-Founder, Generation Investment Management, USA Herman GREF, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Sberbank, Russian Federation Angel GURRÍA, Secretary-General, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Paris André HOFFMANN, Vice-Chairman, Roche Holding Ltd., Switzerland Christine LAGARDE, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington DC Ursula von der LEYEN, President-elect, European Commission, Brussels Jack MA, Executive Chairman, Alibaba Group, People’s Republic of China Yo-Yo MA, Cellist Peter MAURER, President, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Switzerland Min ZHU*, Deputy Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (2011-2016) Luis MORENO**, President, Inter-American Development Bank, Washington DC H.M. Queen Rania AL ABDULLAH of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan L. Rafael REIF, President, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA David M. RUBENSTEIN, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman, Carlyle Group, USA Klaus SCHWAB*, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, World Economic Forum Tharman SHANMUGARATNAM, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies of Singapore Jim Hagemann SNABE, Member of the Board, SAP AG, Siemens AG, Allianz SE, Germany Feike SYBESMA, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board, Royal DSM Heizo TAKENAKA**, Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy of Japan (2002-2006)
*Member of the Governing Board **Member of the Audit & Risk Committee