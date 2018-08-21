World Bank Research: 2017 Was Stellar Year For Private Infra Investments In World’s Poorest Countries

Research out of the World Bank Group that shows that 2017 was a stellar year for private infrastructure investments in the world’s poorest countries, more than doubling by dollar amount from 2016. These countries also saw their share of total investment in low- and middle-income countries nearly double, compared with last year.
These are countries that face a myriad of complex challenges in the new global economy, including inadequate access to basic services and access to affordable financing. These are the countries that cannot even afford a standard loan and receive concessional financing from the World Bank.