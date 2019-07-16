Woodseer Global And ULTUMUS Announce ETF Dividend Forecast Product Launch

Woodseer Global, the London-based dividend forecast data specialist and ULTUMUS, the leading global provider of data services for index and ETF data, today announced the launch of their joint ETF Dividend Forecast product.
Across the investment banks, asset managers and fund service sectors there is traditionally a very limited choice of sources for ETF dividend forecast data. Existing 3rd party vendor products either offer limited coverage or varied accuracy, taking a “one-size fits all” approach to their calculations.
Recognizing the market need for wider coverage and improved accuracy ULTUMUS and Woodseer have partnered to combine ULTUMUS’ ETF compositional data with Woodseer’s dividend forecast data for the relevant underlying securities.
This approach generates accurate, bottom-up forecasts with both amounts and dates for over 1,400 ETFs, including over 700 US-listed.
The ETF Dividend Forecast feed is available to both Woodseer and ULTUMUS clients through their existing service offerings, both via API, FTP and/or UI.
Jonathon Horsman, CEO, Woodseer Global said: “ETF dividend predictions is the latest addition to Woodseer’s forecasting engine. Our approach to continuing innovation through technology means greater coverage and accuracy than other data providers. Partnering with ULTUMUS has enabled us to build a powerful technology platform to provide our customers with the most comprehensive and precise dividend forecasts, and we’re excited at the high level of interest we have seen for this data already”
Bernie Thurston, CEO, ULTUMUS said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Woodseer to provide our clients with an alternative source of ETF dividend forecast data. Having personal experience of building dividend forecast data services previously, working with Woodseer allows us to provide our clients with a reliable and comprehensive ETF dividend data source which is fully integrated into our service offering.”