Women In ETFs “Ring The Bell For Gender Equality” At The ISE

For the second year Women in ETFs (WE), the first women’s group for the ETF industry, opened the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) by taking part in a “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” ceremony.
Event raises awareness of the business case for women’s economic empowerment
“Ring the Bell for Gender Equality,” celebrates International Women’s Day 2018 (March 8) with a partnership between a partnership between Women in ETFs, UN Global Compact, UN Women, the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, IFC, and the World Federation of Exchanges, to raise awareness about the business case for women’s economic empowerment and the opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development.
ISE bell ringing is part of a global collaboration of 64 exchanges
Today’s ceremony at the ISE is part of a global collaboration of 64 exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, Euronext and the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.
At this year’s event Deirdre Somers, CEO, Irish Stock Exchange and Deborah Fuhr, Founding member of WE, were joined by alumni including Tara O’Reilly, Partner at Arthur Cox; Joe Duffy, Ireland Country Executive at BNY Mellon; Rob Rushe, ETF Executive EMEA at BNY Mellon; and Julie Rothwell, ETF Client Services at BNY Mellon.
ISE is the leading exchange globally for listing investment funds and ETFs
Deirdre Somers, CEO, Irish Stock Exchange, said: “The Irish Stock Exchange is delighted to host the ‘Ring the Bell for Gender Equality’ event in conjunction with Women in ETFs and their global partners on International Women’s Day 2018. As the leading exchange globally for listing investment funds and ETFs, it is fantastic to collaborate with WE and our ETF industry peers in Dublin on this initiative.”
"Women in ETFs in Ireland provides a valuable platform to expand your network" - Joe Duffy, BNY Mellon
Joe Duffy, Ireland Country Executive at BNY Mellon added: “Today’s event is an important global initiative in our collective efforts to move the gender parity needle. We have been involved with Women in ETFs in Ireland since 2015, it provides a valuable platform to expand your network, develop your ETF knowledge and more recently to engage a mentor through the mentorship programme, which has a strong Dublin presence. Over 50% of European ETFs are Irish-domiciled and Ireland continues to grow in this space. The bell ringing, now in its second year, represents an opportunity to network with industry peers in this iconic location at the Irish Stock Exchange.”
"Participants are encouraged to make commitments to improve gender equality in their markets" - Deborah Fuhr, Founding Member of Women in ETFs
Deborah Fuhr, Founding Member of Women in ETFs and Managing Director of ETFGI, commented: "As part of the events, participants are encouraged to make commitments to improve gender equality in their markets, such as signing the Women’s Empowerment Principles, improving diversity in senior management and on boards, developing more gender-friendly policies, developing a gender-themed investment product, or improving transparency on gender policies and practices."
Out of the 64 bell ringing celebrations taking place globally from March 5th - 27th, Women in ETFs is the lead partner on 18 events. Bell Ringing events will welcome WE leadership teams, corporate sponsors, and members, with host speakers presenting the business case for women’s economic empowerment.
Background
About Women in ETFs
Women in ETFs (WE) is the first women’s group for the ETF industry. Founded in January 2014, WE is a non-profit organization that brings together 4,000 members, including women and men, in chapters in major financial centers across the United States, Canada, EMEA and Asia Pacific to further the careers of women by leveraging our collective skill and ambition.