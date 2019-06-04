With More Than 250 TWh Traded In May, PEGAS Scores A New Volume Record

PEGAS, the pan-European gas trading platform operated by Powernext, registered in May 2019 the highest total volume ever traded on the platform: 254.3 TWh. The previous record dates back February 2016 when 228.4 TWh were traded.
This performance resulted from a volume record on PEGAS spot segment with 149.3 TWh (previous record in March 2018: 133.4 TWh), which, in turn, was driven by a new record on the PEGAS TTF spot segment, where 66.9 TWh were traded (previous record in March 2019: 53.1 TWh).
Derivatives trading amounted to 105.0 TWh, an increase by 39% compared to the previous year (May 2018: 75.5 TWh).
Spot Markets
In May, the spot segment amounted to 149.3 TWh, establishing a new record. With 66.9 TWh, the Dutch TTF market also registered a new high and an increase of 143% compared to the previous year (May 2018: 27.5 TWh). The German delivery zones NCG and Gaspool together registered a volume of 44.7 TWh, representing an increase of almost 80% compared to the previous year (May 2018: 24.9 TWh). Trading volumes in quality-specific contracts reached 7.2 TWh. In France, the PEG reached 15.0 TWh (May 2018: 13.5 TWh). The Austrian CEGH VTP traded 8.6 TWh (May 2018: 6.3 TWh). The Belgian markets ZTP and ZEE volumes amounted to 9.0 TWh, which represented a growth of more than 75% over last year (5.1 TWh). The Danish market ETF registered 1.9 TWh (May 2018: 1.9 TWh).
Geographical spread transactions reached 9.7 TWh, while the German and French locational and hourly products totalled 533.4 GWh.
Derivatives Markets
In May, derivatives trading amounted to 105,0 TWh, 39% more compared to previous year (May 2018: 75.5 TWh). The TTF market reached 91.4 TWh, which represents a 47% increase compared to May 2018 (62.1 TWh). The NCG and GASPOOL delivery areas traded 7.0 TWh (May 2018: 5.2 TWh). CEGH VTP registered 2.5 TWh (May 2018: 4.8 TWh). The PEG market area reached 2.4 TWh, a growth of more than 150% (May 2018: 966.4 GWh). The Italian PSV hub traded 390.9 GWh (May 2018: 2.1 TWh). The CZ VTP traded 108.8 GWh (May 2018: 351.2 GWh).
The volume of geographical spread transactions accounted for 2.6 TWh and time spread transactions amounted to 3.3 TWh.
Details of the market results are available in the enclosed monthly report.
PEGAS is the central gas trading platform of EEX Group operated by Powernext. PEGAS provides its members with access to all products on one single platform and allows them to trade natural gas contracts in the Austrian, Belgian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian and UK market areas. The product range of PEGAS covers spot and derivatives contracts for the major European gas hubs as well as trading in location, time spread, and options products on the TTF hub. This setup enables market harmonisation and forms the preferred pan-European natural gas market. For more information: www.powernext.com/pegas-trading