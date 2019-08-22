Winners Unveiled In SGX Orb Awards Recognising Excellence In Financial News And Content

- Awards broaden SGX’s efforts to promote financial education by encouraging media and content producers to empower investors with knowledge and insights
Singapore Exchange (SGX) has unveiled the winners of the second edition of the SGX Orb Awards, which seeks to encourage broader and deeper coverage of financial news to empower individuals to become savvier investors.
As the global business and financial landscape becomes increasingly complex, investors are seeking quality news and content that not only offers balanced insights, but also presents stories in an easy-to-understand and engaging manner. At the same time, with the proliferation of mobile technology, everyone now has a voice and the ability to influence. The vast amount of information on social media platforms also requires investors to be discerning in what they read and take action on.
Open to all local and overseas producers of content that demonstrate relevance to Singapore as a financial hub, the SGX Orb Awards attracted more than 120 entries from the international media, national newspapers as well as independent writers.
The panel of esteemed independent judges comprised Cheung Pui Yuen, CEO of Deloitte Singapore; James Crabtree, Associate Professor of Practice at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy; Nandini Sukumar, CEO of the World Federation of Exchanges; and Virginie Maisonneuve, CIO of Eastspring Investments.
This year’s edition included a special #SGX20 category to mark the anniversary of SGX’s formation in 1999. Submissions offered a range of opinions of what a financial marketplace of the future may look like and what it means for Singapore as Asia’s most international financial centre as well as foreign exchange and commodity-trading hub.
Following a public vote on the shortlist of entries, the winners of six categories were unveiled at SGX’s annual Media Appreciation Night held on 21 August in Singapore:
Story of the Year – Securities
Buffett’s methods ought to be as much of an inspiration to corporate boards as to investors (Ben Paul, The Edge Singapore)
Story of the Year – Derivatives
A multitrillion-dollar industry is getting turned on its head (Huileng Tan, CNBC.com)
#SGX20
Sustainability is key to sustain a thriving SGX for the next 20 years (Trinity Chua, The Edge Singapore)
The Visual Treat
The Woke Salaryman (He Ruiming and Goh Wei Choon)
The Hidden Gem
Isetan needs more than a store refresh (Marissa Lee, The Business Times)
GoTo.Com
DollarsandSense.sg
Please visit www2.sgx.com/sgx-orb-awards for more information on the finalists and judging panel.