Winners Of The ADVFN International Financial Awards 2019 Announced - Celebrating Best Of Breed Products And Services From Across The Global Financial Industry

Date 20/03/2019

ADVFN today announces the winners of the fifth annual ADVFN International Financial Awards.

The panel-judged awards - the biggest to date with 58 categories – have honoured both established and emergent companies and individuals from within the global financial sector. As well as including more traditional categories such as Best Execution Only Broker, Wealth Manager of the Year and Best Forex Platform, the awards feature a large blockchain and cryptocurrency bracket to reflect this burgeoning market.

Winners range from platform providers, advisers and exchanges to journalists, bloggers and financial publications.

Full information about all of the categories and winners can be found on the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2019 website: http://uk.advfn.com/awards

Follow @ADVFN on Twitter for all awards news (#ADVFNAwards). 

“In featuring such a broad group of winners and in having a large cryptocurrency and blockchain tranche, the 2019 awards truly reflect the dynamism, diverse offerings and scope within the financial industry right now,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN. “It gives us great pleasure to honour the eminent and emerging players that have stood out in the global financial sector over the last 12 months.”

The winners of the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2019:

Best CFD Research Service

Accendo Markets

Best Forex Platform

Admiral Markets

Best Online Trading Services

ActivTrades

Best Execution Only Broker

AJ Bell Youinvest

Self Select ISA Provider of the Year

AJ Bell Youinvest

Best Managed Funds Provider

Artemis

Best Customer Service

ATFX

Best Advisory CFD Services

Atlantic Capital Markets

Best Investment Magazine

Barron's

Best Crypto Exchange Global

Binance

Best Crypto Exchange Europe

Bittrex International

Best Mainstream Media Crypto Coverage

Bloomberg

Best Newcomer

BUX

Best Investor Relations Firm

Camarco

Best CFD Provider

City Index

Best Crypto Exchange North America

Coinbase

Best Website for Cryptocurrency News

CoinDesk

Best Crypto Exchange Africa

Coindirect

Breakthrough in Cryptocurrency Trading

Covesting

Best Website for Cryptocurrency Data

CryptoCompare

Best Mobile Trading Platform

DF Markets

Best Platform for Trading Cryptocurrencies

eToro

Best Social Trading Platform

eToro

Best Spread Betting Platform

ETX Capital

Wealth Manager of the Year

Fisher Investments Europe

Best ECN Broker

IC Markets

Best Finance App

IG

Best Spread Betting and CFD Education Tools

IG

Best Multi Platform Provider

IG

Best Trading Alert Service

Inteligex

Best Stockbroker for International Dealing

interactive investor

Best Low Cost Stockbroker

interactive investor

Best SIPP Provider

interactive investor

Best Cold Storage Wallet

KeepKey

Best Personal Finance Journalist

Kevin Peachey (BBC)

Best Currency Exchange Service

Key Currency

Best UK Property Investment Adviser

Knight Knox

Most Exciting Listed Blockchain Company

KR1

Best Crypto Journalist

Laura Shin

Best Crypto Exchange Asia

Liquid

Best Financial Print Journalist

Lucy Tobin (Evening Standard)

Best Robo ISA Platform

Moneyfarm

Best Crypto YouTuber

New Kids on the Blockchain

Best Private Investor Firm

PrimaryBid

Best Peer to Peer Provider

RateSetter

Most Exciting New Coin

Ravencoin

Best Platform for the Active Trader

Saxo Capital Markets

Best Personal Finance Broadcast Journalist

Sean Farrington (BBC)

Best Investment Research

Southbank Investment Research

Best Crypto Exchange South America

SouthXchange

Financial Blogger of the Year

The Reformed Broker

Best Online Stockbroker

The Share Centre

Best Trading Education Provider

Trendsignal

Best APAC Region Broker

USGFX

Best Junior ISA Provider

Vanguard Asset Management

Best Low Cost ISA Provider

Vanguard Asset Management

Best ETF Provider

WisdomTree

Best Mining Pool

zpool

 