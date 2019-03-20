Winners Of The ADVFN International Financial Awards 2019 Announced - Celebrating Best Of Breed Products And Services From Across The Global Financial Industry

ADVFN today announces the winners of the fifth annual ADVFN International Financial Awards.
The panel-judged awards - the biggest to date with 58 categories – have honoured both established and emergent companies and individuals from within the global financial sector. As well as including more traditional categories such as Best Execution Only Broker, Wealth Manager of the Year and Best Forex Platform, the awards feature a large blockchain and cryptocurrency bracket to reflect this burgeoning market.
Winners range from platform providers, advisers and exchanges to journalists, bloggers and financial publications.
Full information about all of the categories and winners can be found on the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2019 website: http://uk.advfn.com/awards
Follow @ADVFN on Twitter for all awards news (#ADVFNAwards).
“In featuring such a broad group of winners and in having a large cryptocurrency and blockchain tranche, the 2019 awards truly reflect the dynamism, diverse offerings and scope within the financial industry right now,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN. “It gives us great pleasure to honour the eminent and emerging players that have stood out in the global financial sector over the last 12 months.”
The winners of the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2019:
|
Best CFD Research Service
|
Accendo Markets
|
Best Forex Platform
|
Admiral Markets
|
Best Online Trading Services
|
ActivTrades
|
Best Execution Only Broker
|
AJ Bell Youinvest
|
Self Select ISA Provider of the Year
|
AJ Bell Youinvest
|
Best Managed Funds Provider
|
Artemis
|
Best Customer Service
|
ATFX
|
Best Advisory CFD Services
|
Atlantic Capital Markets
|
Best Investment Magazine
|
Barron's
|
Best Crypto Exchange Global
|
Binance
|
Best Crypto Exchange Europe
|
Bittrex International
|
Best Mainstream Media Crypto Coverage
|
Bloomberg
|
Best Newcomer
|
BUX
|
Best Investor Relations Firm
|
Camarco
|
Best CFD Provider
|
City Index
|
Best Crypto Exchange North America
|
Coinbase
|
Best Website for Cryptocurrency News
|
CoinDesk
|
Best Crypto Exchange Africa
|
Coindirect
|
Breakthrough in Cryptocurrency Trading
|
Covesting
|
Best Website for Cryptocurrency Data
|
CryptoCompare
|
Best Mobile Trading Platform
|
DF Markets
|
Best Platform for Trading Cryptocurrencies
|
eToro
|
Best Social Trading Platform
|
eToro
|
Best Spread Betting Platform
|
ETX Capital
|
Wealth Manager of the Year
|
Fisher Investments Europe
|
Best ECN Broker
|
IC Markets
|
Best Finance App
|
IG
|
Best Spread Betting and CFD Education Tools
|
IG
|
Best Multi Platform Provider
|
IG
|
Best Trading Alert Service
|
Inteligex
|
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
|
interactive investor
|
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
|
interactive investor
|
Best SIPP Provider
|
interactive investor
|
Best Cold Storage Wallet
|
KeepKey
|
Best Personal Finance Journalist
|
Kevin Peachey (BBC)
|
Best Currency Exchange Service
|
Key Currency
|
Best UK Property Investment Adviser
|
Knight Knox
|
Most Exciting Listed Blockchain Company
|
KR1
|
Best Crypto Journalist
|
Laura Shin
|
Best Crypto Exchange Asia
|
Liquid
|
Best Financial Print Journalist
|
Lucy Tobin (Evening Standard)
|
Best Robo ISA Platform
|
Moneyfarm
|
Best Crypto YouTuber
|
New Kids on the Blockchain
|
Best Private Investor Firm
|
PrimaryBid
|
Best Peer to Peer Provider
|
RateSetter
|
Most Exciting New Coin
|
Ravencoin
|
Best Platform for the Active Trader
|
Saxo Capital Markets
|
Best Personal Finance Broadcast Journalist
|
Sean Farrington (BBC)
|
Best Investment Research
|
Southbank Investment Research
|
Best Crypto Exchange South America
|
SouthXchange
|
Financial Blogger of the Year
|
The Reformed Broker
|
Best Online Stockbroker
|
The Share Centre
|
Best Trading Education Provider
|
Trendsignal
|
Best APAC Region Broker
|
USGFX
|
Best Junior ISA Provider
|
Vanguard Asset Management
|
Best Low Cost ISA Provider
|
Vanguard Asset Management
|
Best ETF Provider
|
WisdomTree
|
Best Mining Pool
|
zpool