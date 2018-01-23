WIG Hits A Record High

- WIG peaked at 67 933,05 points during the trading session on 23 January
- It is an all-time high of the oldest index on the Warsaw Stock Exchange
WIG peaked at 67933,05 points on GPW today, hitting an all-time high. The previous record of 67,568.51 points was reported on 6 July 2007.
“The historical high of the WIG index on the exchange confirms the strong position of listed companies and reflects the excellent condition of the national economy. In addition to recently peaking indices (WIG-Poland,WIG-banki, WIGdiv), trade in equities increased over the past year. Surging by 28% yoy, GPW is in the lead, ahead of the Bucharest and Vienna stock exchanges, Deutsche Boerse, and Euronext,”[1] said GPW President Marek Dietl.
WIG included 391 stocks at 2017 year-end. The market capitalisation of the participating companies represented 98.5% of the total capitalisation of al stocks on the GPW Main Market.
WIG is the first exchange index launched on 16 April 1991. Its initial value was 1,000 points. The index covers large and mid-sized stocks traded on the main market in equities. WIG is a diversified index as the share of participating stocks and sectors is capped. WIG is a total return index: its value includes both the price of transactions in the participating shares and income from dividends and subscription rights.
Table 1. Index performance in 2007-2017 [points]
|
Year
|
WIG
|
WIG
|
WIG
|
2007
|
55 648.54
|
67 568.51
|
10.39
|
2008
|
27 228.64
|
55 521.39
|
-51.07
|
2009
|
39 985.99
|
40 852.94
|
46.85
|
2010
|
47 489.91
|
47 911.46
|
18.77
|
2011
|
37 595.44
|
50 371.74
|
-20.83
|
2012
|
47 460.59
|
47 920.75
|
26.24
|
2013
|
51 284.25
|
55 246.40
|
8.06
|
2014
|
51 416.08
|
55 636.77
|
0.26
|
2015
|
46 467.38
|
57 379.45
|
-9.62
|
2016
|
51 754.03
|
51 754.03
|
11.38
|
2017
|
63 746.20
|
65 733.79
|
23.17
Source: GPW
Table 2. WIG historical records
|
Date
|
Index value [points]
|
Change [%]
|
Trading sessions since previous record
|
Number of years since previous record
|
1994-03-08
|
20 760.3
|
1976%
|
317
|
3
|
2000-03-27
|
22 868.4
|
10%
|
1467
|
6
|
2007-07-06
|
67 568.51
|
195%
|
1825
|
7.5
Source: GPW
WIG includes all stocks listed on the GPW Main Market which meet the core criteria. Stocks are included in the index following the last trading session of February, May, August, and November. New stocks are added to the index three days after the first listing. Periodic revisions take place after the trading session on the last Friday of March, June, September, and December. The share of a stock in the index is capped at 10% and the share of a sector, at 30% as at the index ranking date. Blocks of shares exceeding the caps are reduced. Blocks of shares of index participants are determined on the basis of free-float shares and rounded off to the nearest one thousand shares. If the number of free-float shares is greater than the number of shares introduced to trading, the block of shares is equal to the number of shares introduced to trading.
GPW publishes 33 indices, including 30 Main Market indices, one NewConnect index, and 2 external indices. The Main Market publishes seven main indices, 14 sector indices, six strategy indices, and three national indices. InvestorMS is an external index calculated by the Exchange for Investors TFI S.A.; TBSP.Index is Poland’s first official Treasury bond index.
Figure 1. WIG performance in 16 April 1991 – 23 January 2018 [points]
|
Exchange
|
Trade 2016
|
Trade 2017
|
Change y/y
|
Warsaw Stock Exchange
|
43 665
|
55 819
|
28%
|
Bucharest Stock Exchange
|
1 641
|
2 006
|
22%
|
CEESEG - Vienna
|
27 976
|
33 377
|
19%
|
Budapest Stock Exchange
|
7 348
|
8 688
|
18%
|
Malta Stock Exchange
|
78
|
88
|
13%
|
Deutsche Börse
|
1 184 365
|
1 300 957
|
10%
|
NASDAQ Nordics & Baltics
|
643 951
|
704 425
|
9%
|
Boerse Stuttgart
|
16 860
|
18 310
|
9%
|
SIX Swiss Exchange
|
782 501
|
835 179
|
7%
|
Euronext
|
1 601 434
|
1 707 503
|
7%
|
Oslo Børs
|
98 041
|
103 312
|
5%
|
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|
74
|
78
|
5%
|
Irish Stock Exchange
|
23 543
|
24 143
|
3%
|
BME (Spanish Exchanges)
|
618 930
|
619 121
|
0%
|
Athens Exchange
|
12 879
|
11 387
|
-12%
|
CEESEG - Prague
|
6 213
|
5 270
|
-15%
|
Cyprus Stock Exchange
|
78
|
58
|
-26%
Source: Federation of European Securities Exchanges 2017 data.
***
The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) is one of the fastest growing exchanges in Central and Eastern Europe. GPW operates a regulated market of shares and derivative instruments and the alternative stock market NewConnect for growing companies. GPW is developing Catalyst, a market for issuers of corporate and municipal bonds. Towarowa Giełda Energii (TGE), a member of the GPW Group since February 2012, offers trade in electricity, natural gas, property rights and guarantees of origin, and CO2 emission allowances. Since 9 November 2010, GPW is a public company listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange. For more information, visit http://www.gpw.pl.