Westpac Selects Tech Firm Metamako As ‘Business Of Tomorrow’ 2018 For Helping Shape Australia’s Future

Metamako, the leader in the low-latency, FPGA-enabled network solutions space, has been named a winner of Westpac’s ‘Businesses of Tomorrow’ initiative, highlighting its international growth and technical innovations. The news comes during a crucial period for scale-up company Metamako, following its first acquisition of US firm xCelor’s hardware business, announced in April and its move into new verticals, notably the network visibility and security spaces.
The annual Westpac programme is designed to recognise and develop businesses with the drive and vision to shape Australia’s future and which demonstrate a clear ability to meet today’s global business challenges. Metamako was shortlisted as one of 200 finalist businesses in 2017 but its growth trajectory and cutting-edge product innovations over the past year culminated in the company being chosen as one of the top 20 companies in 2018. This will lead to benefits including a global study tour, mentoring and a $50,000AUD professional services package.
Dr. Dave Snowdon, Metamako’s founder and CTO, commented: “It’s a real honour to be recognised by our home country, where Metamako was founded and took its first steps, and this award is something we’re really proud of. The team works incredibly hard to put the company in this position and the accolade emphasises what we knew from the start: we are ‘transforming networks for the businesses of tomorrow.’”
Kevin Covington, CEO of Metamako, added: “Metamako is very proud of its Australian heritage, so any domestic award success is that little bit more special. We hope it helps to inspire other tech businesses to think big and emulate or surpass our trajectory. In recent months we have made several exciting new announcements, but our key aim is to innovate and provide the best network solutions possible for our customers – award wins like this one further strengthen our conviction and spur us on to do more.”
Metamako, founded in 2013 with just 9 Sydney-based staff, has since seen tremendous expansion. It was named one of the country’s fastest-growing tech businesses by Deloitte in December, with over 800% growth recorded over the previous 3 years. Now with 60 employees in offices in London, Sydney, New York, Chicago and Tokyo, it is poised to continue this impressive growth, increase its international client base and forge ever-stronger relationships across the industry. Having become the ultra-low latency, high-performance network solution of choice for financial firms, including electronic trading firms and exchanges such as the ASX and Deutsche Börse, Metamako is also expanding into new verticals, notably network monitoring and telecommunications, along with data centre and security spaces.
2018 has brought a number of award wins for Metamako, having last month won the ‘Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform’ category in the Intelligent Trading Technology Awards. The company was also shortlisted by the Network Computing Awards, FinTech Australia’s ‘Finnies’ and the RegTech Awards, organised by A-Team Group.