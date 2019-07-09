Welcoming Remarks (Via Prerecorded Video), Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell, At "Stress Testing: A Discussion And Review," A Research Conference At The Federal Reserve Bank Of Boston, Boston, Massachusetts

Good morning everyone and thank you to President Rosengren and the Boston Fed for hosting this conference.
The Federal Reserve is strongly committed to stress testing as a cornerstone of our bank supervisory and financial stability missions. Stress testing is perhaps the most successful supervisory innovation of the post-crisis era. But if stress tests are to continue to serve their critical function, they will need to evolve in the years ahead to keep pace with the ever-changing financial system, as they have since the first round of tests in 2009.
