 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Welcoming Remarks (Via Prerecorded Video), Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell, At "Stress Testing: A Discussion And Review," A Research Conference At The Federal Reserve Bank Of Boston, Boston, Massachusetts

Date 09/07/2019

Good morning everyone and thank you to President Rosengren and the Boston Fed for hosting this conference.

The Federal Reserve is strongly committed to stress testing as a cornerstone of our bank supervisory and financial stability missions. Stress testing is perhaps the most successful supervisory innovation of the post-crisis era. But if stress tests are to continue to serve their critical function, they will need to evolve in the years ahead to keep pace with the ever-changing financial system, as they have since the first round of tests in 2009.

Click here for full details.

 