WEACCESS GROUP Lists On Euronext Access+ - First Listing On Euronext Access+ Compartment

Euronext today welcomed WEACCESS GROUP, a major French provider of high and very high speed broadband services in areas of France that are poorly served by traditional networks, to listing in the Access+ compartment of Euronext Access.
Based in Normandy, WEACCESS GROUP (formerly Infosat Telecom) builds, operates and markets 4G/LTE networks in “white” and “gray” areas of France, poorly served by traditional networks. The group provides internet, telephone and television access to over 400 towns and villages using wireless technology.
WEACCESS GROUP (ticker code: MLWEA) was listed through the admission to trading on 16th March 2018 of 597,169 ordinary shares following its transfer from Euronext Access. Market capitalisation was around €5 million on the day of listing.
At the listing ceremony, WEACCESS GROUP founder, Chairman and CEO, François Hédin, said: “We are very proud to be the first company to list on Access+. Our aim in transferring to this compartment is to offer greater transparency in terms of the financial information made available to our investors. By moving to Access+, we hope to facilitate our adjustment to the Euronext Growth compartment of Euronext Paris—our two-year goal—while gaining greater visibility within a larger community of investors at a strategic moment in our growth.”
Euronext Access+ is a compartment of Euronext Access – the gateway for companies seeking simplified access to listing – that is open to companies of all sizes, whatever their age or industry. Euronext Access+ is a springboard for transitions to other Euronext markets, including Euronext Growth and Euronext , and is designed to help companies prepare for new stages in their growth.