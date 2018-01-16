Warwick Business School's Assistant Professor Of Finance Dr. Daniele Bianchi Comments On South Korea's Suggested Crackdown On Cryptocurrency Trading

Commenting on South Korea's suggested crackdown on cryptocurrency trading Dr. Daniele Bianchi, Warwick Business School Assistant Professor of Finance said: "Increasing value and legitimacy of cryptocurrencies is not only good for investors, but also brings attention from regulators and policymakers. As Bitcoin and altcoins are becoming more mainstream, being constantly in the spotlight, we are seeing regulators becoming more active to crack down on illegal uses.
"The situation is not the same across countries however. While the South Korean and the Chinese governments are planning to take decisive steps in monitoring and limiting trading in cryptos, the Russian government has drafted a new bill for the legalisation of cryptos trading in authorised platforms.
"We should expect a great deal of diversity in the way regulators will deal with cryptocurrency trading. The bottom line is that, although governments need to put in place efficient regulations that prevent investors getting into difficult situations, the way such regulations are drafted will largely depend on their view of cryptos as a useful financial innovation rather than a threat."