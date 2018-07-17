Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW): Jakub Modrzejewski Elected New Chairman OfTthe Exchange Supervisory Board

- On 16 July 2018, the Exchange Supervisory Board elected Jakub Modrzejewski, former Deputy Chairman of the Exchange Supervisory Board, as the Chairman of the Exchange Supervisory Board
On 16 July 2018, the Exchange Supervisory Board elected the new Chairman of the Exchange Supervisory Board from amongst its members: former Deputy Chairman of the Exchange Supervisory Board Jakub Modrzejewski, and elected Janusz Krawczyk the Deputy Chairman of the Exchange Supervisory Board.
Jakub Modrzejewski
He holds a degree from the Department of Law and Administration, University of Warsaw. Legal Counsel entered in the register of legal counsels of the Board of the District Chamber of Legal Counsels in Warsaw. He acquired professional experience in financial institutions including PKO Bank Polski S.A. and Pioneer Pekao TFI S.A., as well as Polish and international law firms. He specialises in commercial law, company law and capital market law.
Since July 2017, Member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego. In 2017-2018, Deputy Director and later Director of the Supervised and Reporting Entities Department of the Ministry of Economic Development, and later Deputy Director of the State Treasury Department at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. Currently, Director of the Capital Group Office in PKN ORLEN.
Janusz Krawczyk
He holds a degree from the Mechanical Engineering Department of the Kraków University of Technology, where he was a teacher and researcher after graduation. Member of the City Council of Kraków of the first term of office (1990-1994) and Member of the Management Board of Kraków responsible for municipal companies in 1990-1992. He started his career in HR management in international corporations with Coca Cola Poland in 1992 and continued with Pepsi Co. in Poland and in the European head office in Vienna as Regional Director. He was also HR Director of AHOLD Polska.
He completed a number of training and internship programmes in HR management and work organization in Poland and abroad (including UK, Japan, France, Sweden, Austria, Belgium). From June 2000, Bank Director with Bank Zachodni; from September 2000, Member of the Management Board of Bank Zachodni and later Bank Zachodni WBK. He served as the Head of Strategic HR Management. In 2012-2013, Advisor to the President of the Management Board on the merger of Bank Zachodni WBK and Kredyt Bank. He has many years of experience as a supervisory board member.