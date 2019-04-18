VTB Capital Investment Management Joins NSD’s Mutual Fund Distribution Platform

VTB Capital Investment Management began using the centralized system for record keeping of mutual fund units (Mutual Fund Distribution Platform) developed by National Settlement Depository (NSD).
Now, VTB Capital Investment Management’s products are available for brokers connected with NSD’s system. The Platform works on the B2B Marketplace, and allows asset management companies to offer mutual fund units to a wider circle of investors, and brokers – to expand their product range.
NSD’s Platform provides higher transaction reliability for all parties across all phases of transactions and mitigates operational risks; it also contributes to the automation of business processes and accelerates instruction generating and processing. Brokerage companies may use the centralized record keeping of investment units and get access to the full information of instruction statuses. Currently, 20 market participants are connected to the UIT Platform.
Vladimir Potapov, Chief Executive Director, VTB Capital Investments, Senior Vice President, VTB Bank, said: “Connecting to NSD’s Mutual Fund Distribution Platform is an important step towards VTB Capital Investment’s business development. This will let us find new partners among banks and brokerage companies which, in turn, will expand their own product range, adding to them VTB Group investment products. Today, we are the market’s leading and largest asset management company. In 2018, the total value of assets in open and interval mutual funds managed by us more than tripled and exceeded RUB 41.1 billion.”
Denis Buryakov, Managing Director for Depository Operations, NSD, added: “The number of Mutual Fund Distribution Platform participants continues to increase as NSD offers universal terms of service, and provides convenient and fast interactions for all parties. Our key task is to create the best conditions for participants in the collective investment market, and to form an environment that contributes to growth in the market’s potential.”