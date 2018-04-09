Volante Technologies Adds Industry Veterans David Mark As Non-Exec Board Member And Harpreet Grewal As Executive In Residence - Expansion Of Leadership Team To Help Drive Volante’s Continued Innovation And Growth In Global Payments

Volante Technologies Inc., a global provider of software for the integration, processing and orchestration of payments and financial messages, today announced the appointment of David Mark, Senior Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), to its Board of Directors. Harpreet (Harp) Grewal, long-time member of the firm’s Board of Directors, takes on an additional role in the firm as Executive in Residence.
David joins Volante’s board with extensive experience in helping clients with product, strategy and innovation. Most recently David has been working with clients to take advantage of emerging technologies such as blockchain, cloud computing, big data and analytics. Prior to joining BCG, David was Chief Strategy Officer for Flex, a fortune 500 technology firm. David has also served as a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co.
Harp Grewal joins Volante’s team in the position of Executive in Residence having served the past 5 years on the firm’s board. Harp also currently serves on the board of a number of firms, including Penumbra NYSE: PEN. Harp was previously General Manager and CFO at Constant Contact, where he played an integral role in the firm’s acquisition to Endurance International group for $1.1 billion. Harp has also served as CFO at Cimpress and in various strategy roles at PepsiCo.
David Mark, non-exec Board member, Volante Technologies, commented, “Volante has established itself as a leader in true payments innovation. Volante’s products accelerate business agility exponentially. In today’s rapidly changing payments landscape with the increased use of APIs and blockchain technology, the ability to adapt to change creates competitive advantages. I look forward to helping Vijay and the team with their strategic objectives to achieve the growth of the company.”
Harp Grewal, Executive in Residence, Volante Technologies, added, “I have known Volante and its leadership team for many years. They are one of the leaders in disrupting the global payment and financial messaging space for some of the largest financial institutions around the world. I am excited to have the opportunity to take on a more expansive operational role to help the team accelerate Volante’s momentum in the payments space.”
Commenting on the appointments, Vijay Oddiraju, CEO Volante Technologies, said, “I am delighted to welcome David to our Board and to have increased operational involvement from Harp. Both David and Harp bring a wealth of expertise to our firm. 2017 was a monumental year for Volante in driving payments innovation; the first real-time payment in the U.S. was enabled through Volante’s technology and we are looking forward to facilitating further innovation in 2018. As we expand to provide greater payments innovation, we will lean on David’s insights as a trusted advisor to the largest technology firms and on Harp’s experience managing high growth companies to guide our focused growth. Together, the two leaders provide a unique blend of strategic and operational experience that will contribute to Volante Technologies’ sustained position as a payments innovation partner.”