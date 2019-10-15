Vivienne Court Trading Extends The Use Of Itiviti Technology To Support Its Global Asian Derivatives Business

Itiviti, a leading technology, and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Vivienne Court Trading (VivCourt), an Australia-based, socially conscious investment firm has extended the use of Itiviti’s trading technology to support its growth. The firm trades across Asia and is expanding into China, EMEA and Brazil.
VivCourt from its inception has adopted a unique corporate culture that ranks employee satisfaction and philanthropic activities as its number one core values, thus allowing its employees and board to distribute its earnings as contributions. Since 2011, VivCourt has used Itiviti technology for options trading, and now it’s expanding the use of Itiviti technologies to other markets and asset classes.
“Our team relies on Itiviti’s trading system with sophisticated options pricing and risk components, which allows us to build the customizations that we need in terms of algorithms and gateways,” said Rob Keldoulis, Founder and Managing Director, Vivienne Court Trading. “As we continue to expand our business, we need to work with a trusted vendor like Itiviti that can understand and address our needs with leading-edge trading solutions, strong sales support and services.”
“We are immensely proud to work with Vivienne Court Trading and thankful for their continued trust in Itiviti’s solution,” said Ofir Gefen, SVP, Head of APAC, Itiviti. “Itiviti’s modern technology and architecture is highly flexible, which enables VivCourt to use essential trading components as well as to implement its unique strategies as needed. We look forward to strengthen Itiviti’s partnerships with VivCourt and other firms in Asia, enabling them to seize opportunities faster.”