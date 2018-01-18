Visible Alpha Raises $38 Million In New Funding Round, Led By Goldman Sachs - Visible Alpha’s New Round Of Funding Includes Six New Strategic Investors And Follow-On Investment From All Existing Investors

Visible Alpha, an investment research technology firm founded by some of the world’s leading investment banks, today announced that it has secured an additional $38 million of equity financing. Visible Alpha will use this investment to fuel its explosive growth and maintain its leadership position among firms driving efficiency, transparency and alpha generation in the institutional research process and helping solve for the research valuation and budgeting requirements of MiFID II.
This recent round is led by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) with additional participation from Banco Santander through its VC arm, Santander InnoVentures, Exane BNP Paribas, Macquarie Group, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo, and from Visible Alpha’s existing investors, Bank of America, Citi, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and UBS.
Visible Alpha’s dramatic growth has been driven by increased demand among the world’s largest financial institutions and the active participation of over 450 research providers. Since the company’s commercial launch in February 2017, Visible Alpha has grown its client base to more than 100 buy-side firms with a combined AUM of $16 trillion. Building on this momentum, Visible Alpha will use this additional financing to accelerate product growth and global expansion.
“Visible Alpha empowers investment professionals to redefine their research experience with technology that brings relevant and quantified insights to the forefront,” said Scott Rosen, CEO of Visible Alpha. “This capital gives us additional resources to maintain our growth trajectory and deliver on our mission to improve and enrich communication between all market participants.”
“We are pleased to lead this funding round for Visible Alpha,” said Darren Cohen, Partner and Global Head of Principal Strategic Investments at Goldman Sachs. “Visible Alpha has established its position as a market leader by helping the most sophisticated buy-side and sell-side firms solve their most pressing challenges related to research dissemination, entitlements, procurement and valuation. We look forward to participating in their continued growth and innovation.”
In November 2017, Visible Alpha unveiled a comprehensive workflow solution for asset managers, covering both investment professionals and administrators. From idea generation and collaboration to resource tracking and research valuation, this new platform transforms the way investors experience aggregated brokerage research, full analyst models, deep consensus analytics and corporate access calendars.
Rosenblatt Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Visible Alpha on the transaction.