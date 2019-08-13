Visible Alpha Appoints Chief Product Officer To Executive Team

Visible Alpha today announced the appointment of Samantha Miller to the firm’s newly created role of Chief Product Officer. Miller joins during a high-growth year for the investment research technology company, which helps investment managers discover ideas through its flagship deep consensus platform and track and value research for MiFID II compliance.
Miller joins Visible Alpha from Dun & Bradstreet where she was Vice President of Global Product Portfolio Strategy and Management. In that role, she drove strategy for over 200 products spanning financial, compliance, sales and marketing verticals in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Miller brings with her deep knowledge in software-as-a- service, data and analytics, APIs and a certification in artificial intelligence from MIT Sloan School of Management. She has spent her career successfully launching and transforming digital product lines at various global companies. Prior to Dun & Bradstreet, she led a division at LexisNexis as a General Manager and Vice President of Product where she launched several new product lines garnering numerous awards and acclaim.
As Chief Product Officer, Miller will oversee product strategy and management of the company’s entire product suite. She will focus on driving innovation, enhancing scalability and ensuring Visible Alpha continues to deliver best-in-class services to improve the investment research workflow.
“Samantha has a proven track record of delivering results in high-growth, global ventures,” said Mark Hale, COO of Visible Alpha. “We are excited to have Samantha on the Visible Alpha team to lead the evolution of our products and build on this year’s momentum. We look forward to applying her experience to accelerate product strategy and innovation as we continue to scale and expand globally.”
“I’m delighted to join Visible Alpha at this exciting juncture of innovation and growth,” Miller said. “I have been impressed by the powerful data and insights that the company’s products deliver to the institutional investment community. Unique content, depth of data and origination transparency sets Visible Alpha products apart from any other solutions in the market. I look forward to working with the team on further developing Visible Alpha’s leadership position in the investment research process.”